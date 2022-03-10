Cork sewage plants in need of an urgent upgrade

Concerns grow about the environmental impact as sewage treatment plants serving nearly 50 Cork housing estates are urgently in need of maintenance. But nobody is accepting responsibility
Cork sewage plants in need of an urgent upgrade

Nearly 50 Celtic Tiger-era housing estates in Co Cork are being serviced sewage treatment plants that have not been maintained or upgraded in years.

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 03:00
Sean O’Riordan

Sewage treatment plants serving nearly 50 Celtic Tiger-era housing estates in Co Cork urgently need upgrading or they could pose a potential pollution risk.

Many of the estates were built by developers who have since gone into NAMA and as a result, nobody is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these treatment plants.

A large number of them are considered to be “an environmental hazard.” 

That's according to Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke, who has researched the number of treatment plants around the country that nobody has responsibility for. He estimates there are around 500 of them nationwide.

“Most of these were built during the Celtic Tiger period and the building companies since went into NAMA. So now no one is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these plants,” the Cork North Central TD said.

He said local authorities have informed him they do not have responsibility for the maintenance of these facilities and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is providing an insufficient amount of money each year to upgrade even a small number of these plants.

Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke TD said; "Most of these [estates] were built during the Celtic Tiger period and the building companies since went into NAMA. So now no one is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these plants."  Picture: Howard Crowdy
Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke TD said; "Most of these [estates] were built during the Celtic Tiger period and the building companies since went into NAMA. So now no one is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these plants."  Picture: Howard Crowdy

Funding

“I understand that Cork County Council submitted an application to the Department for funding in order to upgrade 47 of these standalone facilities. But they have received funding for just four,” he said.

Mr Burke pointed out that the householders in these estates would have paid a high purchase price for their homes and the builders would have paid a substantial planning charge.

“But now no one is taking responsibility for making sure that the facilities servicing these estates are maintained and working correctly. In addition, Irish Water will not take these standalone facilities into their control until they are upgraded and properly functioning."

If Irish Water has not taken the sewerage treatment facility in charge then the local authority will not take the housing estate in charge.

“Many of these estates were built more than 20 years and at the present rate of bringing these sewage and wastewater facilities into the control of Irish Water, it will be at least a further 10 to even 15 years before the local authorities will take responsibility for the roads, footpaths, and the drainage systems,” Mr Burke said.

He said that a clear policy needs to be set out now by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with an intensive programme put in place to assist local authorities to upgrade these facilities.

“Irish Water also need to step up and work in a more meaningful way with the department and local authorities to make sure all such facilities are not a risk to the environment,” Mr Burke said.

Read More

Cork delegation seeks EU funds for River Blackwater sewage treatment plants

More in this section

Ukrainian woman in Cork raises thousands for mothers giving birth under siege Ukrainian woman in Cork raises thousands for mothers giving birth under siege
MSD Ireland seeking 70 voluntary redundancies at Cork plant MSD Ireland seeking 70 voluntary redundancies at Cork plant
Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border Bus Éireann sending three busloads of aid from Cork to Polish-Ukrainian border
environmentHousingwaterSewagePlace: Cork
Cork sewage plants in need of an urgent upgrade

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following acid attack at Cork home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 15
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 43
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices