Cork sewage plants in need of an urgent upgrade

Sewage treatment plants serving nearly 50 Celtic Tiger-era housing estates in Co Cork urgently need upgrading or they could pose a potential pollution risk.

Many of the estates were built by developers who have since gone into NAMA and as a result, nobody is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these treatment plants.

A large number of them are considered to be “an environmental hazard.”

That's according to Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke, who has researched the number of treatment plants around the country that nobody has responsibility for. He estimates there are around 500 of them nationwide.

“Most of these were built during the Celtic Tiger period and the building companies since went into NAMA. So now no one is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of these plants,” the Cork North Central TD said.

He said local authorities have informed him they do not have responsibility for the maintenance of these facilities and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is providing an insufficient amount of money each year to upgrade even a small number of these plants.

Picture: Howard Crowdy

Funding

“I understand that Cork County Council submitted an application to the Department for funding in order to upgrade 47 of these standalone facilities. But they have received funding for just four,” he said.

Mr Burke pointed out that the householders in these estates would have paid a high purchase price for their homes and the builders would have paid a substantial planning charge.

“But now no one is taking responsibility for making sure that the facilities servicing these estates are maintained and working correctly. In addition, Irish Water will not take these standalone facilities into their control until they are upgraded and properly functioning."

If Irish Water has not taken the sewerage treatment facility in charge then the local authority will not take the housing estate in charge.

“Many of these estates were built more than 20 years and at the present rate of bringing these sewage and wastewater facilities into the control of Irish Water, it will be at least a further 10 to even 15 years before the local authorities will take responsibility for the roads, footpaths, and the drainage systems,” Mr Burke said.

He said that a clear policy needs to be set out now by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with an intensive programme put in place to assist local authorities to upgrade these facilities.

“Irish Water also need to step up and work in a more meaningful way with the department and local authorities to make sure all such facilities are not a risk to the environment,” Mr Burke said.