Cork delegation seeks EU funds for River Blackwater sewage treatment plants

A delegation is going to Brussels to seek EU funding for sewerage treatment plants along the River Blackwater in North Cork to assist in the protection of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel.

The river has been designated a special area of conservation for the creature. It is in danger because of a number of substandard wastewater treatment facilities which spill into it.

The presence of the creature in the river and the substandard sewage treatment is holding up further economic development in the region. A number of planning permissions in the vicinity have had to be refused because wastewater treatment plants are malfunctioning or at capacity.

Irish Water has plans for 12 wastewater infrastructure improvements along the river and some of its tributaries. However, some of them have no timeframe for their completion.

The utility's lack of plans for these — in the Castletownroche, Kanturk, and Lombardstown areas — was criticised in a recent Environmental Protection Agency report.

Resources

It is understood Irish Water doesn't have the financial resources at present to complete all 12 infrastructure improvement works.

The Brussels delegation will seek additional funding to complete these projects. It has been organised by Fine Gael South MEP Deirdre Clune. North Cork-based Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea will be travelling with her.

Cllr John Paul O'Shea: Travelling to Brussels to explore funding options. Picture: Martin Walsh

“I am very grateful to Deirdre for arranging this and it is hoped that meetings can be arranged with senior officials in Brussels in order to explore how we can apply for funding to upgrade the wastewater treatment plants along the River Blackwater where freshwater pearl mussel is present,” Mr O'Shea said.

He pointed out that the River Blackwater has been designated by the EU as a special protection area for the creatures and therefore, Europe needs to follow through and fund improvement works along the river so as to give the mussel every chance of thriving.

“There is little point in designating it as a protective area if the money doesn’t follow it,” Mr O'Shea said.

He asked senior council officials at a meeting of the council's northern division to put further pressure on government departments to come up with a combined approach to solving the issue.

Support

Mr O'Shea won unanimous support from colleagues when he said the issue needs to be addressed.

He said it is vital that the freshwater pearl mussel is protected and at the same time that economic and population growth continues along the Blackwater Valley. Mr O'Shea urged senior council officials to help in this regard.

County council assistant chief executive James Fogarty agreed with him.

“We won't be wanting when it comes to covering our political bases,” he said.