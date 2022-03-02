Four injured, one seriously, following collision between car and truck in Kerry 

The collision occurred in Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale this evening.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 22:12
Steve Neville

A man in his 70s is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Co Kerry.

The collision, between a car and a truck, occurred in Knockbrack between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale this evening.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and he was removed from the scene to Tralee General Hospital in a serious condition.

The man driving the truck, as well as his two male passengers, were also taken to Tralee General Hospital.

Their injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct their examination of the scene in the morning.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí added in a statement.

