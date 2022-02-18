Gunman attempts to rob post office in Killarney

The post office was quiet at the time but witnesses saw the robber getting into a car.
Gunman attempts to rob post office in Killarney

The post office on New Street in Killarney. File photo

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 11:34
Anne Lucey

The main post office in Killarney, at New Street, has shut down this morning after an attempted armed robbery. 

A lone gunman entered the premises shortly after it opened and attempted to hold it up, it is understood. However, the man appears to have been spooked and he fled and drove from the scene in the direction of Beech Road.

The post office was quiet at the time but witnesses saw him getting into a car.

The alarm was raised and gardaí were quickly on the scene.

A sign has now been erected on the main door saying the office is closed due to an attempted robbery.

Killarney gardaí remain at the scene.

More to follow...

More in this section

Garda Gardaí probe assault that left teenager seriously injured in Rathkeale
Coronavirus - Tue May 5, 2020 Cork has had highest number of Covid deaths in Munster
Boy, 12, who died in Limerick collision was 'kindness' personified, funeral hears Boy, 12, who died in Limerick collision was 'kindness' personified, funeral hears
Crimerobberypost officePlace: Killarney
Gunman attempts to rob post office in Killarney

Storm Eunice: Kerry escapes the worst as red alert lifted

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

  • 1
  • 3
  • 9
  • 14
  • 33
  • 43
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices