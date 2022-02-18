Gunman attempts to rob post office in Killarney

The main post office in Killarney, at New Street, has shut down this morning after an attempted armed robbery.
A lone gunman entered the premises shortly after it opened and attempted to hold it up, it is understood. However, the man appears to have been spooked and he fled and drove from the scene in the direction of Beech Road.
The post office was quiet at the time but witnesses saw him getting into a car.
The alarm was raised and gardaí were quickly on the scene.
A sign has now been erected on the main door saying the office is closed due to an attempted robbery.
Killarney gardaí remain at the scene.