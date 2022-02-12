'Brighten up the sky for Wiktor': Vigil to be held in memory of boy, 12, killed in Limerick crash

The Polish community in west Limerick will come together this weekend to mourn the tragic loss of 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, who died in a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was driving his mother's Nissan Qashqai when it collided with a truck just before 2am. Wiktor was the sole occupant of the car.

The vigil in his honour will be held in The Square, Newcastle West, at 3pm on Sunday and is being organised by a friend of the family, Dominika Hogan.

Those attending are encouraged to "bring a balloon or two" as they look to "brighten up the sky for Wiktor".

"As a member of the Polish community in Newcastle West it saddens me to say that one of our good friends has lost their son in a car accident," said Ms Hogan, in a Facebook post.

To show support to Wiktor's family and as a mark of respect I would like to invite everyone to let off balloons in memory Of Wiktor.

Gardaí are now trying to piece together what happened after the 12-year-old took his mother’s car before it collided with a heavy goods truck more than 20km from his home on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal crash just before 2am yesterday and discovered the boy’s body trapped in the car.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured but was being treated for severe shock.

Monsignor Dan Neenan, one of the first people on the scene of the horrific crash, said “It was just harrowing to see what is only a child lying dead. Just awful.”

“He was very clearly dead,” the priest said. “I anointed and blessed him and said some prayers.”

We waited for the emergency services. They were so wonderful, so professional and sensitive.

A short time later, Wiktor’s parents, who moved to Newcastle West from Poland, arrived at the scene.

The emergency services gave them some time to be alone with their son.

Fr Neenan paid tribute to the dignity Wiktor’s mother Ewa and father Bartosc showed; as she was leaving the scene, Ewa thanked everyone there for their goodness and kindness.

The boy’s body was later taken to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.

Fr Neenan said he had been involved with the “exceptional” Polish community during his work and said he knew they would support and look out for each other following the tragedy.

The secondary school where Wiktor Chojecki started last September was yesterday trying to offer emotional and psychological support to shocked friends of the 12-year-old.

Scoil Mhuire agus Ide: The secondary school where Wiktor Chojecki started last September. Picture: Caitlín Griffin

Scoil Mhuire agus Ide principal Sean Lane said teachers had to break it to a number of the pupils that Wiktor had died.

He said the boy was popular with both students and teachers at the school.

“Wiktor is sadly missed. His friends in the school are upset this morning after hearing the tragic news,” Mr Lane said.

“The family are in Newcastle West for many, many years and are very much part of the community.

“It’s such a tragic loss and we are supporting our students in the school community today. Our critical incident management plan was implemented, where we had our year heads, class tutors, and counsellors in school working with the students.

“We also had the NEPS [National Educational Psychological Service] psychologists in the school today to support all students across the whole school who may be affected by the tragedy.”

He said it was very hard for the students to put into words how they were feeling.

The death of anyone from part of our school community really affects you, so we are just trying to support each other in the school. That’s the biggest thing in these situations.

Paying tribute to Wiktor, Mr Lane said: “He was very well-liked and he mixed well with students and with staff members. There are a number of staff members who are particularly upset because he would have had chats with them everyday.

“A lot of our students who would have been at primary school with him are also very upset, especially across our first-year group.

“He was at the gaelscoil primary school here in town so he would have been well known and part of a big class group there.”

As they continue their investigation, gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash, and anyone who was on the N21 near the area at the time with video such as dashcam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.