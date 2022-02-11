Bandon school launches 'safe school zone' to encourage walking and cycling

The first 'safe school zone' in Co Cork has been officially launched.

Eye-catching traffic calming measures, including brightly coloured shapes, have been painted on the road, a raised pedestrian crossing has been built to slow down traffic, and pencil-shaped bollards have been erected to prevent cars from parking on the footpath at Scoil Phádraig Naofa on Convent Hill in Bandon.

It is all designed to encourage an increase in the number of pupils walking, cycling, and scooting to school.

The zone was officially launched today by mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan, and Hildegarde Naughton, minister of State at the Department of Transport.

Ten schools across the county have been successful in securing funding during the first round of the Safe Routes to School programme.

A further 50 primary and secondary schools nationwide are expected to benefit from subsequent rounds.

The works in Cork will be carried out by Cork County Council with funding provided by the National Transport Authority and An Taisce.

Ms Coughlan welcomed the initiative and said there has been a noticeable increase in pupils walking and cycling to the school daily, reduced congestion, and an increase in pupil safety within the school zone.

Pupils of Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Bandon at the launch.

"I look forward to Cork County Council, in partnership with An Taisce and the National Transport Authority, delivering the Safe Routes to School programme and enhancing active travel across the participating schools across the county," she said.

Ms Naughton said programme reimagines the journey that children make to school every day.

"Barriers to walking, cycling or scooting for the school community have been significantly reduced as a result of this fantastic project, allowing for the daily trip to the classroom to be fun, active and safe," she said.

"In time, as the Safe Routes to School programme is rolled out across Cork County, I am confident that through continued investment and cooperation, thousands of other students and school communities will be able to travel safely to and from school by walking, cycling, or scooting.

"The commitment is certainly there from Government as we continue to spend almost €1m each day on walking and cycling projects right across the country."

The Safe Routes to School programme was launched in March 2021 by the Department of Transport with the support of the Department of Education.

It aims to improve safety at the school gate by preventing parked or stopped cars from blocking the visibility of pedestrians crossing. It also looks at improving walking and cycling infrastructure.