Cork's Tramore Valley Park  path and bridge upgrade starts this week

Construction of a new pathway and bridge will begin this week to give more access to one of Cork's newest public amenities of recent years, Tramore Valley Park — but will involve some trees being cleared.

The new infrastructure will run over the N40 South Ring Road, providing alternative travel routes to the park, which opened in 2019 on the site of the old city landfill.

Site clearance works are to begin this week for the project, which will provide an alternative and sustainable travel route between Grange and the 160-acre Tramore Valley Park as well as onto Douglas and the city centre.

The new pathway is geared towards encouraging active travel among residents, students, and commuters, while also reducing traffic congestion.

New bridge

Alongside the pathway, the project also includes the construction of a new bridge over the N40 South Ring Road and will provide connectivity between Grange and Frankfield as well as onwards onto the southern suburbs.

Funded by the National Transport Authority, the four-metre-wide pathway will also seek to support people with mobility needs and the project and will include environmentally sensitive public lighting.

However, in order to facilitate the construction of the project, Cork City Council has said that some trees will need to be removed along with some greenery on the site.

The council claimed that care was taken throughout project design in order to minimise its impact on biodiversity with a native tree planting programme to also be undertaken at the site as part of the project.

Local community groups will also be offered trees as part of the efforts. Work on the project is expected to be completed early next year.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, that the strategic transport project is something that people in the local area have been waiting for. He said the Grange-Douglas pedestrian cycle route will “greatly enhance” the quality of life in the southern suburbs.

“For the first time, people of all ages and abilities, commuters and students will have the option to safely walk or cycle to and from Grange, Tramore Valley Park, Douglas and the city centre rather than navigating the Kinsale Round Roundabout in a car,” Mr Kelleher said.

Transport choices

In line with the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), the project aims to support residents, commuters, and students to make more sustainable transport choices.

According to Cork City Council Infrastructure Development Director of Services, Gerry O’Beirne, this will in turn help to reduce traffic congestion in the city and reduce dependency on cars for travel.

“The Grange–Tramore Valley Park path will also make walking or cycling more attractive and support people to easily and safely enjoy a more active lifestyle in their own community,” added Cork City Council Infrastructure Development Director of Services, Gerry O’Beirne.

Access to the popular Tramore Valley Park was also recently improved with an upgrade of the junction at Half Moon Lane and South Douglas Road in recent months.

Early last year, the National Transport Authority approved €1.5m in funding to the city council to allow for the construction of the pedestrian and cycle lane from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which includes the bridge over the N40.