Dog rescued following 100ft fall from Ardmore cliffs

A rescue mission was launched after the dog fell the 100ft drop while on an afternoon walk with its owner
The volunteer crew launched their inshore lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard that a dog had fallen from the cliffs edge into the water below. Photo Credit: Nicholas Leech

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 12:28
Maeve Lee

A dog that fell 100ft from a cliff's edge was brought to safety after it swam to a rock and waited to be rescued.

A rescue mission was launched by Youghal RNLI  after the dog fell the 100ft drop down into the sea while on an afternoon walk with its owner along Ardmore Cliffs.

A member of the public quickly alerted the Coast Guard after the dog fell from the edge of the cliff and into the water below.

After the alarm was raised, at 5.47pm Youghal RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat to save the Pointer dog.

Under the helm of Jason Ansbro, the lifeboat headed to the location given where the crew quickly found the dog waiting for them on a rock it had swam to.

Despite the darkness, there was good visibility with just a light breeze and once at the scene, crew members were able to lift the dog from the rock before bringing it on board the lifeboat.

While the dog was shaken from the weather conditions, it was thankfully not injured.

Youghal RNLI rescued a dog after a 100ft fall from Ardmore cliffs on Wednesday evening.
The crew then brought the dog safely back to Ardmore Pier where it was reunited with its owner.

Following the call-out on Wednesday evening, Youghal RNLI Helm Jason Ansbro said the dog did not sustain any injuries from the fall and was in good spirits despite the ordeal.

“Our concern with incidents like this is that the owner or a member of the public may enter the water to help the animal and end up endangering themselves,” he said.

Thankfully, this wasn't the case and the passer-by did the right thing by calling for help.

Mr Ansbro reminded dog owners to keep their pet on a lead if close to a cliff edge or the water’s edge.

“If your dog does go into the water or gets stuck in mud for example, we would advise not going in after them. Instead, move to a place where the dog can get out easily and call them if you think they can get out themselves. 

"If you are worried your dog can’t get out, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

