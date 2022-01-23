Wing and a prayer for future of Waterford Coast Guard rescue base 

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan admitted in recent days that the potential loss of the Waterford search and rescue base is a "life or death" situation.

The fear is that the base will be lost under a new contract worth hundreds of millions of euro for the renewal of aviation services for the Irish Coast Guard.

The current bases from which these search and rescue helicopters launch are in Shannon, Sligo, Dublin, and Waterford.

However, the tender for the €800m contract states that there should be a “minimum” of three helicopters included in the new deal; this has prompted fears that Waterford could lose its helicopter base, which would have ramifications for the south and south-east region.

The R117 helicopter operates out of Waterford, and its crews had a busy year in 2021; typically it responds to around 700 calls a year but that increased to more than 900 last year.

In fact, in its end of year statement, the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) said the R117 crew attended to one of the “most notable incidents” last year when a fishing vessel sunk off the south coast in March 2021.

Seven crew members were saved from FV Ellie Adhamh, and the operation was supported by the Naval Service and RNLI resources.

Bravery awards for helicopter crew

Four helicopter crew were presented with national bravery awards and R117 crew member Sarah Courtney was awarded a silver medal for her role and actions as winchman in the most challenging of weather conditions.

Council meetings in both Waterford and Kilkenny highlighted rescues carried out on the Comeragh Mountains, the region's beaches, and its use for farm accidents.

Waterford City and County Council agreed to write to Mr Ryan to stress the need to retain all the rescue bases going forward.

Caitlin Ui Aodha is chair of the charity LAST (Lost at Sea Tragedies) which promotes safety onshore and sea for the fishing industry and provides support to bereaved families.

She lost her husband Michael at sea in 2012, and said she was shocked that the possibility of pulling the Waterford service was even being talked about.

“It’s scandalous to think we’re having this conversation,” she said. “It’s well known the importance of having a search and rescue service. We’re an island — we need it all around the coast.

This is not something that should have to be debated. There are essential services in the country that no cost or value can be put on.

Ms Ui Aodha also pointed out that it is "strange" that when there are debates about services they are always the ones that are government-funded.

“The likes of the RNLI is volunteered, and without it you couldn’t imagine what would happen. But there’s never a debate around that. It gets stronger, and it’s all voluntary. The State doesn’t get that.”

In a bid to avoid such a scenario, considerable political clout is being put in by TDs and Senators who have united on the issue.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane has said that while there is no immediate threat to the Waterford base, clarity must be given quickly on the matter.

Last week, a group of regional independent politicians submitted a motion to the Dáil and the Seanad calling for the tender process to be scrapped and for the implementation of recommendations made in a number independent reports, such as those into the fatal R116 crash.

Calls to suspend the process would appear, for now at least, unlikely to succeed as the deadline for contractors to reply to the first phase of the process is set for this Wednesday.

The tender call indicated an intention to award the contract in the final three months of 2021, with the new service set to commence in the summer of 2023.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the current phase of the tender process is about scoping the interest for providing the service. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos Dublin

Speaking on RTÉ radio last week, Eamon Ryan said that the next phase of the tendering process will provide more details on the requirements for the search and rescue service. This would include greater specification on the number of bases in the country, he said.

He said the current phase of the tender process is about scoping the interest for providing the service.

Mr Ryan said it is a “critical” issue and the Government will ensure the tender is handled in a “proper, organised way so that we get the best value and so that we get the best service”.

He called it a “life or death” issue and said “we have to get it right”.

In response to a query from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Transport said the Government last July agreed to begin the formal procurement process for a new Coast Guard aviation service.

"The first stage of the process commenced, the release on eTenders of a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ) and Response document for candidates to complete," it said.

The PQQ sets out certain criteria to determine which operators have the capacity to perform the contract. The closing date for replies is January 26, 2022.

"The PQQ states that the minimum requirement is three helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft on standby for Coast Guard aviation tasking. This is a minimum requirement for aircraft on standby, bidders can propose more.

To clarify, the information released in the PQQ listed the IRCG’s minimum requirements.

A detailed specification will be included in the next stage of the competition, that is, when the Request for Tender (RFT) documents are released to the market by end of March 2022. The indicative date for award of contract is March 2023.

"The existing helicopter service contract with CHCI commenced on July 1, 2012, for a period of 10 years, with an option to extend for a further three years. The contract has since been extended to July 2024."