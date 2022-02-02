Gardaí suspect teenage boy attacked woman in Cork City

Passers-by who came to the woman's aid have been interviewed by gardaí, as has the victim herself
Gardaí suspect teenage boy attacked woman in Cork City

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 14:00

A boy in his early teens is suspected of carrying out a serious assault of a woman in Cork city on Saturday night.

The woman was walking on Evergreen Street at around 11.30pm on Saturday night when she was assaulted. Detectives believe she was followed for some time before the assault during which she was hit on the head and face by the attacker, who was unknown to her.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation. It is understood that officers have now identified a boy as a person of interest in their investigation. No arrest has yet been made, however.

Passers by who came to the woman's aid have been interviewed by gardaí as has the victim herself.

CCTV from the area has been examined to determine the movements of the woman’s attacker in the minutes leading up to the incident.

The woman was treated in Cork University Hospital for injuries following the incident.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Read More

Gardaí believe woman was followed for some time before violent attack in Cork City

More in this section

Rescue helicopter 117 joins gardaí in search for missing man, 60s, in Cork City Rescue helicopter 117 joins gardaí in search for missing man, 60s, in Cork City
Gardaí believe woman was followed for some time before violent attack in Cork City Gardaí believe woman was followed for some time before violent attack in Cork City
Campaigners could take Cork flood opposition to the Supreme Court Campaigners could take Cork flood opposition to the Supreme Court
Gardaí suspect teenage boy attacked woman in Cork City

Queen's Old Castle revamp on hold following objection from An Taisce

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices