Gardaí suspect teenage boy attacked woman in Cork City

A boy in his early teens is suspected of carrying out a serious assault of a woman in Cork city on Saturday night.
The woman was walking on Evergreen Street at around 11.30pm on Saturday night when she was assaulted. Detectives believe she was followed for some time before the assault during which she was hit on the head and face by the attacker, who was unknown to her.
The motive for the attack remains under investigation. It is understood that officers have now identified a boy as a person of interest in their investigation. No arrest has yet been made, however.
Passers by who came to the woman's aid have been interviewed by gardaí as has the victim herself.
CCTV from the area has been examined to determine the movements of the woman’s attacker in the minutes leading up to the incident.
The woman was treated in Cork University Hospital for injuries following the incident.
Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.