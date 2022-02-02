Gardaí believe woman was followed for some time before violent attack in Cork City

Gardaí believe a woman who was brutally and violently attacked on the streets of Cork City was followed for some time before her attacker pounced.

Detectives were trawling through CCTV footage from various premises in the city centre yesterday in a bid to trace the woman’s movements, and hopefully those of her attacker also, both in the lead-up to the attack and after it.

A number of people who heard the woman’s screams and who ran to her assistance have also provided good descriptions of her attacker.

Gardaí said they are keeping an open mind on the motive for the attack. They are not sure whether it was an attempted robbery or something more sinister, and they said they are thankful for the assistance they have received from members of the public to date.

Detectives have been investigating since Saturday night

A large team of detectives has been working on the case since Saturday night in a bid to identify the attacker. It is understood that good progress has been made in the case.

The investigation was launched after the young woman, who is aged in her 20s, was attacked and beaten as she walked alone along Evergreen St in the south inner city at around 11.30pm.

It is understood that she had been socialising in the city earlier, and was walking the relatively short distance home.

She was attacked by a lone male who subjected her to a vicious and sustained attack. She was beaten repeatedly about the head and face, sustaining several cuts to her face, and a suspected broken jaw.

Young woman hospitalised with serious injuries

The woman screamed for help, and people who were nearby rushed to help. The attacker fled on foot and the alarm was raised. The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

She has since spoken to gardaí, and detectives have taken statements from those who helped her.

However, gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Evergreen St area of Cork City between 11pm and midnight last Saturday, and especially to anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

• If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.