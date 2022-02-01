Garda probe after brutal assault on woman in Cork

The woman, who is in her early 20s, was attacked while walking along Evergreen St in the south inner city at about 11.30pm on Saturday
Garda probe after brutal assault on woman in Cork

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 12:38
Eoin English

A Garda investigation is under way in Cork city after a young woman was attacked and beaten in what sources have described as a brutal and violent assault.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, was attacked while walking along Evergreen St in the south inner city at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

She was approached by a lone male who attacked her, beating her repeatedly about the head and face. She sustained several facial cuts and lacerations, and a suspected broken jaw.

A number of people came upon the scene and ran to her assistance before the attacker fled the scene on foot and the alarm was raised.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage from the area in a bid to trace the woman's movements in the moments before the attack in the hope of identifying her attacker.

It is believed she may have been followed for some time before the attack.

They are also trying to establish if this was an attempted robbery or something more serious.

More in this section

'The grief felt by families is still fresh': Calls for inquiry into nursing home deaths 'The grief felt by families is still fresh': Calls for inquiry into nursing home deaths
Plans to co-locate schools in Cork town as search for site continues Plans to co-locate schools in Cork town as search for site continues
Man charged over aggravated burglary in Cork city  Solicitor among three arrested as part of organised crime probe in Limerick
Garda probe after brutal assault on woman in Cork

Council unveils plans for revamp of Michael Collins assassination site at Béal na mBláth

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices