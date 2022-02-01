Garda probe after brutal assault on woman in Cork

A Garda investigation is under way in Cork city after a young woman was attacked and beaten in what sources have described as a brutal and violent assault.
The woman, who is in her early 20s, was attacked while walking along Evergreen St in the south inner city at about 11.30pm on Saturday.
She was approached by a lone male who attacked her, beating her repeatedly about the head and face. She sustained several facial cuts and lacerations, and a suspected broken jaw.
A number of people came upon the scene and ran to her assistance before the attacker fled the scene on foot and the alarm was raised.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where her physical injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Detectives are examining CCTV footage from the area in a bid to trace the woman's movements in the moments before the attack in the hope of identifying her attacker.
It is believed she may have been followed for some time before the attack.
They are also trying to establish if this was an attempted robbery or something more serious.