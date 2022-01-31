Ballincollig regional eye clinic will cover patients awaiting treatment in Cork and Kerry

HSE officials said the Ballincollig-based service is set to be in place some time in the last three months of 2022
Ballincollig regional eye clinic will cover patients awaiting treatment in Cork and Kerry

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South/South West Hospital Group and the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital are currently working to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Community Care Centre in Ballincollig. File photo: iStock

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 11:56
Sean O’Riordan

The HSE hopes to open a new regional ophthalmology service centre in Ballincollig before the end of the year, which will cover patients awaiting treatment in the Cork and Kerry areas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South/South West Hospital Group and the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital are currently working to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Community Care Centre in Ballincollig.

Plans for the new centre were revealed to Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch when she asked a recent meeting of the regional HSE forum what was happening with the plans for additional eye treatment in the region.

“I’ve received many queries from constituents regarding the delivery of this vital service. The shortage in current services in Cork county has seen patients waiting several years for service delivery.

"The new service will provide a designated special infrastructure where all community procedures related to ophthalmology will be performed to deliver the best possible outcome for patients,” Ms Lynch said.

“This is great news for those in need of these services and will expand community-based care.”

The HSE advised that implementing a more community-based model will improve access to care and will help address the current adult and paediatric waiting lists. Its officials said: “A clear governance structure for the multidisciplinary teams, with clinical audits, will ensure that the standard of clinical care is maintained.”

While noting that the building in which the ophthalmology unit is to be located is on target to be built by the summer, Ms Lynch queried as to when the service will be operational and how it will liaise with the new ophthalmology service in Infirmary Road.

HSE officials said the Ballincollig-based service is set to be in place from quarter four 2022, and that due care will be taken to ensure consolidated care and cross-checks around appointments across both centres take place.

Ms Lynch further sought clarification as to whether adequate funding is available to finalise the project.

HSE officials confirmed  there is approximately €3m necessary to finalise the service but that the service plan is currently with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and approval of funding is ongoing.

Read More

'Unanswered' questions over closure of East Cork mental health facility

More in this section

Eager eight-year-old in Cork submits CV to local fire station  Eager eight-year-old in Cork submits CV to local fire station 
Lonely sad boy at home Gardaí urge Kerry Camhs victims to come forward as they consider criminal probe
Calls for Committee to visit Owenacurra Centre as questions remain about closure 'Unanswered' questions over closure of East Cork mental health facility
Healtheye testPlace: CorkPlace: KerryPlace: South Infirmary Victoria HospitalOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Cork Kerry Community Healthcare
<p>Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has been asked to directly address a meeting of Kerry County Council over the revelations of significant harm to children who attended Child and Adult Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in South Kerry. Photograph: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland</p>

Calls for HSE chief Paul Reid to address council in Kerry over CAMHS failures

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices