Ballincollig regional eye clinic will cover patients awaiting treatment in Cork and Kerry

The HSE hopes to open a new regional ophthalmology service centre in Ballincollig before the end of the year, which will cover patients awaiting treatment in the Cork and Kerry areas.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South/South West Hospital Group and the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital are currently working to develop a Regional Eye Care Service based in the new Primary Community Care Centre in Ballincollig.

Plans for the new centre were revealed to Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch when she asked a recent meeting of the regional HSE forum what was happening with the plans for additional eye treatment in the region.

“I’ve received many queries from constituents regarding the delivery of this vital service. The shortage in current services in Cork county has seen patients waiting several years for service delivery.

"The new service will provide a designated special infrastructure where all community procedures related to ophthalmology will be performed to deliver the best possible outcome for patients,” Ms Lynch said.

“This is great news for those in need of these services and will expand community-based care.”

The HSE advised that implementing a more community-based model will improve access to care and will help address the current adult and paediatric waiting lists. Its officials said: “A clear governance structure for the multidisciplinary teams, with clinical audits, will ensure that the standard of clinical care is maintained.”

While noting that the building in which the ophthalmology unit is to be located is on target to be built by the summer, Ms Lynch queried as to when the service will be operational and how it will liaise with the new ophthalmology service in Infirmary Road.

HSE officials said the Ballincollig-based service is set to be in place from quarter four 2022, and that due care will be taken to ensure consolidated care and cross-checks around appointments across both centres take place.

Ms Lynch further sought clarification as to whether adequate funding is available to finalise the project.

HSE officials confirmed there is approximately €3m necessary to finalise the service but that the service plan is currently with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and approval of funding is ongoing.