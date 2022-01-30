'Unanswered' questions over closure of East Cork mental health facility

Concerns have been raised about the dismantling of the Owenacurra Centre in East Cork while “many unanswered questions” remain about the closure of the mental health facility.

A number of local public representatives and families of Owenacurra residents have written to members of the Oireachtas Health Committee, requesting a visit from members to the Owenacurra Centre.

It is understood that the Committee has now agreed to propose sending a delegation of members to visit the Centre as well as to St Stephen’s Hospital, which would be one of the main alternative facilities for East Cork residents into the future.

In December, the Oireachtas Health Committee met with HSE management regarding the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre.

This meeting gave those involved in the campaign to retain the mental health placements in East Cork “some encouragement that accountability for the service decision may be attainable”, read the letter that was signed by a number of local reps.

However, there are concerns that despite this and other Oireachtas Committee meetings, HSE management is continuing to move residents from the Owenacurra Centre to other facilities.

The first of the transfers took place late last year.

There remains “many unanswered questions” about the “rationale for closure”, the letter read.

“We are concerned that in the absence of renewed Oireachtas scrutiny the closure of this service will soon be a fait accompli.”

Local councillor Liam Quaide send there is "a strong sense of urgency” about the proposal of a delegation visit as residents are being transferred on an ongoing basis “despite the concerns raised and amplified at the December Health Committee meeting”.

Mary Hurley, whose sister has been at the centre for over 25 years said residents are feelings “distressed”.

“The process has started so it is quite difficult for people who are there at the moment because people who have lived there for many years are just disappearing really,” she added.

The Health Committee had planned to send a delegation of members to the Centre and to and to St Stephen’s Hospital, Glanmire in November, but this was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton offers residential care and in June, a decision was made to close the centre as the building was deemed to not be fit for purpose. At the time, there were 19 residents.

Since the decision in June to close the building and disperse services, residents’ families and local mental health advocates have campaigned for the retention of the centre.

In a statement, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that all times, it has confirmed that it would continue to assess the needs of residents as part of the process of agreeing their future placements.

These assessments were by a psychiatrist and the Clinical Director provided support, it said.

“Where anyone has moved to a new home, this has been entirely in line with their assessed needs and has followed extensive consultation with the person involved, and where appropriate their loved ones,” it said.

“This consultation will continue. Our priority remains finding the best possible alternative placements for residents.”