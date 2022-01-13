'Handbrake pulled' on road upgrades for Waterford, Tipp and Kilkenny

Plans for a major road upgrade running from Waterford to Cahir in Co Tipperary have stalled due to a lack of funding.

The N24 Waterford to Cahir project had been mentioned in the National Development Plan – Project Ireland 2040 last October but the lead council to the plan – Kilkenny County Council – confirmed on Wednesday morning that money has not been allocated for the works.

The news sparked fury at a meeting of councillors, which heard the same fate has struck the 9.5km N25 Waterford to Glenmore road.

The N24 Waterford to Cahir scheme was to be 60km in length, from Junction 10 on the M8, north of Cahir, to the southern terminal of the M9 motorway, in South Kilkenny. It has a projected cost of €600m-€720m.

A significant portion of the route goes through Kilkenny, making Kilkenny County Council the lead local authority on the project, working with Tipperary County Council.

Labour councillor with Kilkenny County Council Tomás Breathnach said it made little sense that the council had "signalled" that the consultation process for the N24 Waterford-Cahir was due to get under way this week, only for the project to be stalled.

"If I put myself in the village of Kilsheelan or was walking along the road in Carrick, the proposal gave the opportunity for those people to get their lives back in the town, and to see the handbrake pulled on the project... I just don't understand it."

Seamus Kavanagh, senior engineer with Kilkenny County Council, told councillors the "lack of funding investment jeopardises" regional priorities agreed by State agencies, and said the council has written to Transport Infrastructure Ireland seeking fresh guidance on the project.

Councillors urged a similar letter to the Minister for Transport.

'A hell of a blow' to the region

Cathaoirleach Pat Dunphy called the news "a hell of a blow" to the region, saying it would impact both on safety and on trade, as traffic has increased as a result of Rosslare Europort's expansion.

"We'll have to protest this," he said, "and get this thing back on track, because it's so vital for the area."

He said people who have applied for planning permission in the study area from Grannagh to Carrick-on-Suir have had their plans delayed due to the road upgrade, as possible routes for the road have yet to be decided.

"Lives have been put on hold" because of delays to planning permission applications, said Fianna Fáil councillor Eamon Aylward.

"You've two of the major urban areas of the country – Waterford and Limerick – which are connected by a glorified boreen," he added.

On the N25 hold-up, Glenmore-based Fine Gael councillor Fidelis Doherty said it was especially concerning as "three people have lost their lives on a 100m stretch on the road in recent years", including last month.

She said there are 13 junctions from Waterford to Glenmore, making it dangerous, and criticised the "last-minute pulling of money" for the project.