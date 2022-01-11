Multi-million euro upgrade of Cork road shelved due to lack of funding

Officials say they are in shock over the decision and are due to meet with Transport Infrastructure Ireland officials to discuss why the upgrade has been dropped
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed work on the upgrade of the Carrigtwohill to Midleton road (N25) can't proceed as it hasn't got the funding from the Government. Picture: Richard Mills

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 03:00
Sean O’Riordan

A multi-million euro upgrade of a major Cork road has been shelved due to a lack of funding.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed work on the upgrade of the Carrigtwohill to Midleton road (N25) can't proceed as it hasn't got the funding from the Government.

TII's confirmation follows fears expressed last week by Cork county councillors that the project was in danger of being shelved.

The rumours were first raised at a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council and were discussed again at a full meeting of the county council on Monday, prior to TII spokesman Sean O'Neill providing confirmation to the Irish Examiner.

Councillors are seeking support from Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Cork-based ministers Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath to get the project reinstated amid fears that without this vital piece of infrastructure further development will be stalled in the region.

Carrigtwohill-based Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said that the current road was built in 1968 and carries more traffic than a number of motorways.

He said it's currently operating at 120% of its capacity and an upgrade is needed to provide for the proposed development of a 5,000-house town adjacent to the N25 at Water Rock, near Midleton. Mr Barry said an upgraded road is also vital for IDA plans for further industrial development in the Carrigtwohill area.

“It's slap in the face for Cork. It's an appalling decision for the future development of the region,” Mr Barry said.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, a member of the fire brigade, said the road is unsafe and he had attended a number of fatal crashes on it.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that local authority had spent the last four years progressing its design to the route selection stage.

He said the council's director of roads, Padraig Barrett, is to meet a senior TII official this week to discuss the situation.

“We are keen to get a deeper understanding on this. It is strategic to development. It's quite a shock to us,” Mr Lucey said.

Mayor of County Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, said that the council is seeking a meeting with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on a number of issues regarding substandard roads in the region and the future development of the N25 would be added to this agenda.

Concerns over future of major Cork roads project

