'Exceptionally busy' Cork University Hospital warns of emergency department delays 

The public are being urged to explore all other options available before presenting to the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH).
A spokesperson for the hospital said the department has been "exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks".
"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED," it was added.
The hospital has been dealing with increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients, as well as staffing challenges that are putting "significant pressure" on services.
"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent," it was said.
"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue."
On New Years Eve, 18 people were on trolleys in CUH.