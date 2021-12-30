Q&A: Covid-19 and the workplace – when is it safe to work?

With Covid-19 cases reaching record levels during the week and Ireland’s PCR testing system becoming totally overwhelmed, making it very difficult to get an appointment, people are left relying on antigen testing.

Many people unsure whether or not they have the virus and are unable to book PCR tests are wondering what they should do about returning to work after the Christmas break.

Here’s what you need to know.

I have symptoms of Covid-19 but no PCR test - should I go to work?

If you are showing symptoms of the virus, you should not go to work under any circumstances. If your antigen test is showing negative but you are still showing symptoms of Covid-19, the same goes - do not go to work.

You should self-isolate and get a PCR test as soon as possible.

According to the HSE website, whether you are vaccinated or had your booster dose you should self-isolate if:

You have symptoms of Covid-19

Are waiting for a test appointment and your test results, if you have symptoms of Covid-19

Have had a positive test result for Covid-19, even if you have mild symptoms or no symptoms

Have been told you are a close contact of a Covid-19 variant of concern

You only need to self-isolate if you have symptoms.

I’ve been told I am a close contact - do I still go into work even though I don’t have symptoms?

Restricting your movements helps stop the spread of the virus and although you may not have symptoms, you can still spread Covid-19.

The HSE’s advice when it comes to being a close contact is to restrict your movements and stay at home.

In terms of work, it says “do not go to work, unless you work on your own and can completely avoid other people.”

However, if you are an essential worker and do not have any symptoms the HSE recommends talking to your employer as there are some exceptions.

Am I entitled to sick pay if I am out of work with Covid?

If you are sick with Covid-19, you may be entitled to sick pay from your employer depending on your contract.

Your employer does not have to pay you when you cannot come to work because you are sick with Covid-19, unless it is part of your contract of employment.

If this is the case, you can apply for Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit from the Department of Social Protection. For more information on sick leave and sick pay, you can find out more on the Citizens Information website.

I have recovered from Covid-19 - when can I return to work?

To return to work after having the virus, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) of Ireland, the worker is required to confirm to their employer that they are:

10 days after the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the day of their test if they had no symptoms

Five days fever-free (have not had a high temperature of 38°C or above for five days before returning to work). This may be included in the 10-day period

I thought I had Covid-19 but my PCR test came back as negative - when is it okay to return to work?

Workers who were tested for Covid-19 and received a negative test can return to work as long as they can confirm to their employer that they are 48 hours without any symptoms of Covid-19.

This can be a self-declaration, however according to the HSA, the employer may ask the worker to confirm the details of their self-declaration by obtaining a fitness for work note from their GP, at their discretion.