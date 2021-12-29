Jason Corbett's sister 'confident' of seeing his 'murderers back in prison'

The sister of a Limerick man killed in the US has said she is “confident and hopeful” that next year will see his “murderers back in prison”.

Jason Corbett's wife and father-in-law, Molly and Tom Martens, were convicted of the second-degree murder of the father-of-two at his North Carolina home at Panther Creek on August 2, 2015. The pair had pleaded they acted in self-defence.

The 38-year-old and her 71-year-old father, a retired FBI agent, both served four years of 20 and 25 years of their respective convictions for second degree murder in their 2017 joint trial.

However, the pair were released last March after winning appeals before North Carolina’s court of appeal and supreme court on grounds of juror misconduct, and the failure to allow testimony to be heard. They have been living in the family home in Knoxville, Tennessee, since being released.

A retrial is expected to be held early next year and the testimony of Mr Corbett’s children Jack, 16, and Sarah, 14, is seen as key to the prosecution’s evidence.

Mrs Corbett Lynch said on her Facebook page: “As another difficult year comes to an end, I’m confident and hopeful that in 2022 we will see Jason’s murderers back in prison.

“Our wish is the same as it has been since August 2015 - Justice for Jason. Six years and four months ago, Jason was brutally murdered by Molly and Tom Martens. Since March of this year, they live a life of freedom - less than four years in jail. Is that all Jason’s life was worth? Of course not.”

The widower’s children were in the house at the time of their father’s death. They currently live with their legal guardians, Tracey Corbett Lynch, Mr Corbett’s sister and her husband David in Limerick. The children’s biological mother Mags died from an asthma attack in 2006.

Ms Martens first met Mr Corbett, a business executive, when she moved to Limerick from the US, as his children’s nanny. She subsequently married Mr Corbett in 2011.

Mrs Corbett Lynch said that having the pair back in prison would bring “finality for Jason’s and Mags children. Jack and Sarah to heal, rebuild again and live their young lives with peace, optimism and confidence for their future. As this new year is about to begin - Reset, Re-adjust, Restart, Refocus. As many times as you need to.”

She explained that it is impossible to quantify the impact of her brother Jason’s murder on his children, siblings, wider family and friends.

“But a prison sentence for life, would contribute to Jack and Sarah being able to put the past behind them. Help them grieve their Dad’s death. Finally close this chapter of their lives - where they never again have to see their own names used to publicly shame, humiliate and harass them or hear uttered the shameful lies and the name of malignant perpetrators again.”

The Corbett family have continuously fought to seek justice for Mr Corbett since his death more than six years ago.