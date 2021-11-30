Limerick leads in implementing new disabled parking app

The SpaceFinder app can pinpoint empty accessible spaces and provide real-time navigation to the nearest available space
Limerick leads in implementing new disabled parking app

As well as the benefits to disabled drivers, the system will allow local authorities to collect real-time information on accessible bay usage and turnover. File photo: Denis Minihane

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 13:53
Ryan O’Rourke

A new app, which will help disabled drivers locate free spaces, will have its Irish launch in Limerick.

The SpaceFinder app, which will be available on Apple and Android, can now pinpoint empty accessible spaces and for those with Apple CarPlay, it can provide real-time navigation to the nearest available space.

The SpaceFinder service, developed by Limerick firm ParkMagic, has been supported by the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI).

Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) will be the first local authority in Ireland to begin using the app, having completed extensive trials in the pilot phase. LCCC’s traffic depertment installed small sensors at accessible parking bays in its city centre business district. 

Information from these sensors will provide real-time updates on the SpaceFinder and Limerick eParking apps about the occupancy status of that space.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, said: “Limerick City and County Council is delighted to be leading the way again in supporting disabled drivers and visitors to the city with convenient on-street parking.

Read More

Michael Moynihan: Is Cork City a nightmare for wheelchair users?

“We are embracing the use of innovative technology to give them real-time information on where free spaces are located. We can also use the information to analyse usage levels to allow us to plan for the future."

As well as the benefits to disabled drivers, the system will allow local authorities to collect real-time information on accessible bay usage and turnover. Such data could be key in planning the provision and location of accessible spaces in the future.

Commenting on the launch, Paul Fitzgerald, the chief executive of ParkMagic said: “We were delighted to spearhead the development of this service and its launch in Limerick City with the assistance of Limerick City and County Council.

“We believe it demonstrates the real-world benefits for both drivers and the environment of using the very latest technologies to shorten the search time for available spaces, saving time, fuel, traffic and stress."

The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI) is now asking every local authority to consider using the SpaceFinder service.

Richard Ryder, communications manager with the DDAI said: “For many of our members and others in the disabled driver community, finding an available, accessible parking bay can be an incredibly difficult, time-consuming and frustrating experience. 

Often, it can mean a lot of searching and in some cases, a wasted journey as the driver is forced to return home and try again later.

“A service like SpaceFinder that gives real-time information on accessible parking bays in cities and towns across Ireland would be a huge boost, and we would ask local authorities to give serious consideration to this excellent initiative,” he added.

More in this section

Supply chain delaying disabled kids' equipment - HSE Supply chain delaying disabled kids' equipment - HSE
Limerick budget passed amid 'roaring across the floor' Limerick budget passed amid 'roaring across the floor'
Generic personal finance pics No increase in commercial rates in Kerry in 2022
DisabilityParkingSpaceFinderPlace: LimerickOrganisation: Disabled Drivers Association of IrelandOrganisation: ParkMagic
<p>The GPO on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, is among the five locations chosen for the artworks, which are to be installed by the end of December 2022. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Council to commission €550k public art trail for Cork city centre

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices