Gardaí investigating after bodies of elderly couple found in Kenmare

Gardai are investigating the discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in a house in Kenmare in Co Kerry, with early indications that it is a personal tragedy.
The area around the property has been sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified following the discovery on Sunday morning.
It is understood that the couple were elderly and possibly aged in their 80s.
Gardai are investigating but it is understood it is currently being treated as a personal tragedy.
A post mortem on the two bodies will now be conducted.