Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident outside Kerry hospital 

The injured man was treated a University Hospital Kerry but he has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious
At approximately 7 pm a man in his 60s sustained a head injury in the course of an incident outside the entrance to University Hospital Kerry. Photo By: Domnick Walsh 

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 14:32
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident outside University Hospital Kerry, Tralee in which a man (60s) sustained a head injury.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that the man sustained a head injury in the course of an incident outside the entrance of the hospital with hospital personnel.

The incident occurred on Sunday 7 November at approximately 7 pm.

The injured man was treated a University Hospital Kerry but he has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the entrance to A&E at University Hospital Kerry between 5pm and 8pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

