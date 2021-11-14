Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in identifying human remains discovered in 1986

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying human remains discovered off the coast of Leitrim in 1986.

On 1 May 1986, the body of a man was discovered on the small stretch of the Leitrim coastline at Knockbrack, Tullaghan.

At the time of the discovery, a post-mortem examination was carried out, but the body has never been formally identified.

The man was later buried at St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

The deceased was thought to be aged between 30 and 50 years and is described as approximately 5’4 – 5'-7 in height and had two very distinctive tattoos on each arm.

On the right upper arm, there was a green Shamrock and on the right forearm, there was a dagger with a red handle in a green scabbard.

On the left upper arm, there were two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart-like or shield shape.

His left forearm had the word ‘EIRE’ tattooed in front of a green coloured shape.

When found, the man was wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words "Malt Liquor" and 'Schlitz' or 'Schlutz' and a picture of a dog or bull.

He had brown shoes 'JBees' or 'B. Jees' make, with rubber soles and leather uppers, grey socks.

Details of the case will feature in Episode 4 of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies

In 2021, the Garda Missing Persons Unit arranged for an exhumation to obtain a DNA sample to check against the Missing Persons Database and enquires to establish his identity are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station (071) 982 0620, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Details of this case will feature in Episode 4 of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies on Virgin Media One tonight.