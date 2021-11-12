Clare and Cork clean up! Here are the big winners from the 2021 TidyTowns

Clare and Cork have cleaned up at the 2021 TidyTowns with Munster counties, in general, being well represented.
Ennis was the overall winner being named Ireland’s Tidiest Town while Cobh picked up the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town as well as the Covid-19 Community Award.
Ennis was deemed the tidiest town to win the top award for the second time, seeing off competition from 847 entries this year.
After the pandemic saw the 2020 edition of the competition cancelled, this year saw a new award - the Covid-19 Community Award.
Here is a rundown of some of the biggest winners on the day.
Ennis Co Clare.
Geashill, Co Offaly.
Abbeyleix, Co Laois.
Cobh, Cork South.
Centre: Ennis, Co Clare.
We are blown away! 847 entries and we are Winners of Ireland's Tidiest Largest Town! Covid19 Community Special Award Winner. Young Persons Regional Award Winner! Thank you Cobh💗Thank you
The Gold Medal Winners are broken down into eight different categories based on population.
Abbeyshrule Co Longford.
Keadue Co Roscommon.
Terryglass Tipperary North.
Congratulations to all the entrants to @TidyTownsIre in 2021, especially @EnnisTidyTowns, @CobhTidy, @AbbeyleixTidy & Geashill TidyTowns
See all the results here >>https://t.co/yrbcZRBz03 @SuperValuIRL pic.twitter.com/7PGB6UDI1i
Geashill Co Offaly.
Glaslough Co Monaghan.
Rosscarbery Cork West.
Milltown Co Galway.
Stradbally Co Waterford.
Emly Tipperary South.
Inistioge Co Kilkenny.
Abbeyleix Co Laois.
Kilsheelan Tipperary South.
Lismore Co Waterford.
Leighlinbridge Co Carlow.
Coolaney-Rockfield Co Sligo.
Straffan Co Kildare.
Blackrock Co Louth.
Clonakilty Cork West.
Listowel Co Kerry.
Bantry Cork West.
Kill Co Kildare.
Carrick-on-Shannon Co Leitrim.
Kenmare Co Kerry.
Kilrush Co Clare.
Westport Co Mayo.
Dalkey Co Dublin.
Carrickmacross Co Monaghan.
Wicklow Co Wicklow.
Youghal Cork South.
Buncrana Co Donegal.
Ardee Co Louth.
Roscommon Co Roscommon.
Cobh Cork South.
Killarney Co Kerry.
Trim Co Meath.
Arklow Co Wicklow.
Skerries Co Dublin.
Tullamore Co Offaly.
Castlebar Co Mayo.
Ballincollig Cork South.
Letterkenny Co Donegal.
Clonmel Tipperary South.
Naas Co Kildare.
Maynooth Co Kildare.
Tralee Co Kerry.
Leixlip Co Kildare.
Wexford Co Wexford.
Athlone Co Westmeath.
Malahide Co Dublin.
Ennis Co Clare.
For #worldmentalhealthday2021 consider volunteering with groups like your local @TidyTownsIre committee. Here in Ennis we cover a wide range of interests, you'll make new friends and make a difference. New members always welcome 👍
Kilkenny Co Kilkenny.
Dundalk Co Louth.
Drogheda Co Louth.
Bray Co Wicklow.
Blessington TidyTowns Co Wicklow.
Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.
Listerlin TidyTowns Co Kilkenny.
Ballina TidyTowns Co Mayo.
Ennis.
Coolagown.
Cobh.
Clonakilty.
Killarney.
Adare.
Terryglass.
Kilsheelan.
Kismore.
Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.
We are so excited about the @TidyTownsIre awards -the ceremony, the results and the report! Good luck to everyone. As the judges couldn't come to Cobh we took Cobh to the judges🎬🎞
Regional Award Winners:
Midlands & East: Blessington TidyTowns Co Wicklow.
South West and Mid West: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.
South East: Listerlin TidyTowns Co Kilkenny.
North West & West: Ballina TidyTowns Co Mayo.
Bere Island, West Cork.
Sherkin Island, West Cork.
Glaslough TidyTowns Co Monaghan.
Midlands & East: Wicklow TidyTowns Co Wicklow
South West and Mid West: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South
South East: Clohamon TidyTowns Co Wexford
North West & West: Glaslough TidyTowns Co Monaghan
You can see the full results booklet here.