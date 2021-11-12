Clare and Cork clean up! Here are the big winners from the 2021 TidyTowns

Cormac McCarthy and Teresa McGrath of Ennis Tidy Towns as Ennis was announced as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 16:13
Steve Neville

Clare and Cork have cleaned up at the 2021 TidyTowns with Munster counties, in general, being well represented.

Ennis was the overall winner being named Ireland’s Tidiest Town while Cobh picked up the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town as well as the Covid-19 Community Award.

Ennis was deemed the tidiest town to win the top award for the second time, seeing off competition from 847 entries this year.

After the pandemic saw the 2020 edition of the competition cancelled, this year saw a new award - the Covid-19 Community Award.

Here is a rundown of some of the biggest winners on the day.

O'Connell Street in Ennis. The town was the big winner at the 2021 TidyTowns. File pcture: Eamon Ward
O'Connell Street in Ennis. The town was the big winner at the 2021 TidyTowns. File pcture: Eamon Ward

National Awards:

Ireland’s Tidiest Town: Ennis Co Clare.

Ireland’s Tidiest Village: Geashill, Co Offaly.

Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town: Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town: Cobh, Cork South.

Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre: Ennis, Co Clare.

Gold Medal Winners:

The Gold Medal Winners are broken down into eight different categories based on population.

Population Category A – Under 200:

Abbeyshrule Co Longford.

Keadue Co Roscommon.

Terryglass Tipperary North.

Population Category B – 201 to 1,000:

Geashill Co Offaly.

Glaslough Co Monaghan.

Rosscarbery Cork West.

Milltown Co Galway.

Stradbally Co Waterford.

Emly Tipperary South.

Inistioge Co Kilkenny.

Colm Damery and Hendrick Verwey of Cobh Tidy Towns wth Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and Ray Kelly, Marketing Director, SuperValu; who announced Cobh as the winner of Ireland's Tidest Large Town for 2021. Picture: Naoise Culhane
Colm Damery and Hendrick Verwey of Cobh Tidy Towns wth Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and Ray Kelly, Marketing Director, SuperValu; who announced Cobh as the winner of Ireland's Tidest Large Town for 2021. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Population Category C – 1,001 to 2,500:

Abbeyleix Co Laois.

Kilsheelan Tipperary South.

Lismore Co Waterford.

Leighlinbridge Co Carlow.

Coolaney-Rockfield Co Sligo.

Straffan Co Kildare.

Lismore Castle. The Waterford tow won a Gold Medal in the 2021 Tidy Towns. Picture Denis Minihane.
Lismore Castle. The Waterford tow won a Gold Medal in the 2021 Tidy Towns. Picture Denis Minihane.

Population Category D – 2,501 to 5,000:

Blackrock Co Louth.

Clonakilty Cork West.

Listowel Co Kerry.

Bantry Cork West.

Kill Co Kildare.

Carrick-on-Shannon Co Leitrim.

Kenmare Co Kerry.

Kilrush Co Clare.

Population Category E – 5,001 to 10,000:

Westport Co Mayo.

Dalkey Co Dublin.

Carrickmacross Co Monaghan.

Wicklow Co Wicklow.

Youghal Cork South.

Buncrana Co Donegal.

Ardee Co Louth.

Roscommon Co Roscommon.

Chairman Youghal Tidy Towns Ned Brennan and Tidy Towns volunteers celebrate their Gold medal in the Super Valu Tidy Towns Awards 2021. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Chairman Youghal Tidy Towns Ned Brennan and Tidy Towns volunteers celebrate their Gold medal in the Super Valu Tidy Towns Awards 2021. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Population Category F – 10,001 to 15,000:

Cobh Cork South.

Killarney Co Kerry.

Trim Co Meath.

Arklow Co Wicklow.

Skerries Co Dublin.

Tullamore Co Offaly.

Castlebar Co Mayo.

Population Category G – 15,001 to 25,000:

Ballincollig Cork South.

Letterkenny Co Donegal.

Clonmel Tipperary South.

Naas Co Kildare.

Maynooth Co Kildare.

Tralee Co Kerry.

Leixlip Co Kildare.

Wexford Co Wexford.

Athlone Co Westmeath.

Malahide Co Dublin.

Population Category H – 25,001 and Over:

Ennis Co Clare.

Kilkenny Co Kilkenny.

Dundalk Co Louth.

Drogheda Co Louth.

Bray Co Wicklow.

Regional Award Winners:

Midlands & East: Blessington TidyTowns Co Wicklow.

South West and Mid West: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.

St Colman's Cathedral and the harbour town of Cobh. File picture: Larry Cummins
St Colman's Cathedral and the harbour town of Cobh. File picture: Larry Cummins

South East: Listerlin TidyTowns Co Kilkenny.

North West & West: Ballina TidyTowns Co Mayo.

County Award Winners (Munster):

Clare: Ennis.

Cork North: Coolagown.

Cork South: Cobh.

Cork West: Clonakilty.

Kerry: Killarney.

Limerick: Adare.

Tipperary North: Terryglass.

Tipperary South: Kilsheelan.

Waterford: Kismore.

Covid-19 Community Award:

Overall Winner: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.

Regional Award Winners:

Midlands & East: Blessington TidyTowns Co Wicklow.

South West and Mid West: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South.

South East: Listerlin TidyTowns Co Kilkenny.

North West & West: Ballina TidyTowns Co Mayo.

Islands Award:

National Winner: Bere Island, West Cork.

Highly Commended: Sherkin Island, West Cork.

Young Persons in TidyTowns Award:

Overall Winner: Glaslough TidyTowns Co Monaghan.

Regional Award Winners:

Midlands & East: Wicklow TidyTowns Co Wicklow 

South West and Mid West: Cobh TidyTowns Cork South 

South East: Clohamon TidyTowns Co Wexford 

North West & West: Glaslough TidyTowns Co Monaghan

