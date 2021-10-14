UCC students and residents come together for street clean 

UCC Students' Union and the Magazine Road Residents Association joined forces for the first time to spruce up their shared neighbourhood
UCC students and residents come together for street clean 

Local residents and UCC students and staff members taking part in the neighbourhood street clean organised by the UCC Students' Union and Environmental Society. Picture: David Keane

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 18:59
Ellen O'Regan

Students, staff and local residents joined forces to clean the streets around UCC on Thursday.

Although both the UCC student body and the Magazine Road Residents Association have organised separate events in the past, this is the first time the two groups have come together – armed with bin bags and litter pickers – for a street clean to spruce up their shared neighbourhood.

Maeve Richardson, communications and engagement officer for UCC Students' Union, said it was an opportunity for both groups to bond.

Maeve Richardson, Communications and Engagement officer for UCC Students' Union: 'We wanted to utilise this opportunity to invite local residents because we want to bond with them.' Picture: David Keane
Maeve Richardson, Communications and Engagement officer for UCC Students' Union: 'We wanted to utilise this opportunity to invite local residents because we want to bond with them.' Picture: David Keane

“We wanted to utilise this opportunity to invite local residents because we want to bond with them. After all, students are residents too. We’re in a world where we don't get to know our neighbours anymore and that's something that we really want to push, that this is all of our neighbourhood,” she said.

I don’t think there's a lot of opportunity for dialogue between students and residents, so providing these opportunities is so important. The minority sadly gets most of the PR and that's something that we're trying to make up for. 

"Most students are working hard, they're researchers, they are activists, they're volunteers, they care about social issues, and we want the residents to see that as well,” she added.

Catherine Clancy, chairperson of the Magazine Road Residents Association, said she and other local residents were excited to join forces with students. Picture: David Keane
Catherine Clancy, chairperson of the Magazine Road Residents Association, said she and other local residents were excited to join forces with students. Picture: David Keane

Catherine Clancy, chairperson of the Magazine Road Residents Association, said she and other local residents were excited to join forces with students. 

“We very much get the feel from the Students' Union this year that they are very much into the environment, and a lot of our residents are as well. We hope that we can work with the SU and UCC to extend their green campus out into the community,” she said.

We always say, there are 22,000 students in UCC, and of the 22,000 there are probably a cohort of about 200 or 300 that actually make life difficult for us. 

"It’s one community at the end of the day, and I think we're turning a corner back into that. It’s been a difficult time for everybody, a difficult time for students and a difficult time for us, but I do think we can both benefit from building up a relationship and coming up with positive initiatives that we can work together on,” she added.

Student Tadhg Quill-Manley and local resident Mairead Harrington taking part in the neighbourhood street clean. Picture: David Keane
Student Tadhg Quill-Manley and local resident Mairead Harrington taking part in the neighbourhood street clean. Picture: David Keane

Mark Falvey, a member of UCC’s Environmental Society, said events like the street clean make people more conscious of how they treat their environment.

“A big thing for us is trying to just make people aware of their surroundings. If you’re out litter picking and then you're out on a Thursday night, you're probably more conscious of what you're dropping on the ground, making sure you put things into the bin,” he said.

“Events like this make people more conscious of their own actions. In terms of climate change, it’s all about how we can act now, to save ourselves later,” he added.

The litter pick was just one of some 50 events organised as part of UCC’s Community Week, where staff and students and the public came together to celebrate community engagement with UCC.

Read More

UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'

More in this section

Stop unknown calling. Phone scam on the screen. Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro
Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children
Close up of boy praying Funerals, Communions and weddings blamed for Kerry's high Covid-19 numbers 
UCC Students' UnionPlace: Magazine RoadOrganisation: UCC
DENIS SCANNELL

Joe Duffy Motors to buy Cork's landmark CAB Ford dealership

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices