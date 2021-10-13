UCC launches new strategy to give student mental health 'the attention it deserves'

UCC’s Student Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy will create a needs-led integrated support structure across campus and externally, to offer students "the right care, in the right place, at the right time".
Some €375,000 in Government funding will help implement the strategy and the three-year project will develop “a whole new vision for Student Mental Health in UCC”.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 21:13
Steve Neville

A new mental health strategy that will lead to additional student counselling has been launched at University College Cork (UCC).

There are a number of immediate prioritise including:

  • to coordinate existing resources;
  • diversify the range of supports for students;
  • increase capacity by appointing additional student counselling and other mental health resources.

Dr Michele Hill, UCC’s University Lead for Mental Health and Wellbeing said it was “most welcome” that student mental health was receiving “the attention it deserves”.

Dr Hill added that it is “crucial that this new investment is used to build a sustainable multidisciplinary structure of supports across campus and externally, so that all students can access the care they need in a timely fashion”.

“UCC have committed to a staging model to support students, which helps identify gaps in offerings and what areas or additional staff need to be prioritised.” 

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who launched the strategy, said student mental needed to be championed.

“With increased numbers of students attending third level institutions and a more diverse student body, it is crucial Student Mental Health and Wellbeing are prioritised and championed.

“Students are one of the highest risk groups of the population when it comes to developing a Mental Health condition and the Covid pandemic is predicted to exacerbate this issue”.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran added: “We have a strong history of successful initiatives in the area of Mental Health here in UCC and are invested in supporting this timely call for a whole institutional approach to Student Mental Health in reaching its full potential.”

