Plans for Cobh's multi-million euro upgrade to be tweaked

The vast majority of negative submissions opposed a plan to create a one-way system in one of its main streets, which has now been axed.
The next step will be to seek funding for the project aimed at making Cobh even more attractive to tourists and improve its night-time economy. File photo: Dan Linehan

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 18:23
Sean O’Riordan

Plans for a multi-million euro upgrade of public spaces in a County Cork harbourside town are being tweaked after hundreds of submissions were made on the draft proposals.

The next step will be to seek funding for the project aimed at making Cobh even more attractive to tourists and improve its night-time economy.

A special meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council heard as a result of public consultation (contained in a near 300-page report) senior council officials recommended seven alterations to the plan, which were outlined by the county council's senior architect, Guilia Vallone.

Senior executive officer Sean O'Callaghan said the council has produced a promotional video of the plans which got 5,877 views, some from as far away as the USA and Australia. In total 722 submissions were received, with 53% in total support of the plans.

The vast majority of negative ones opposed a plan to create a one-way system in one of its main streets, which has now been axed.

“It (the revised plan) will deliver significant change for Cobh, making it a more attractive place to live in, work in and visit,” Mr O'Callaghan said.

At West Beach, an additional seven parking spaces will be added, including one disabled bay. A previously proposed pedestrian crossing located adjacent to Harbour Brown's Steakhouse has been removed from the plan to facilitate this.

The northern end of Midleton Street will be realigned to ensure the maximum possible width for footpaths. The southern end will be realigned to provide two more parking spaces. However, the disabled parking space has been removed from its current location there to John O’Connell Street.

The new pedestrian crossing is now proposed to provide improved access to and from West View Park.

At East Beach, the area sees the repurposing of the two existing parking bays to one disabled space and one specifically to serve the local pharmacy and other businesses in that area. The proposed pedestrian crossing there will be slightly reduced in size to allow for this.

A plan to make Casement Square one-way has been shelved. Ms Vallone said two-way will be retained by using a passing bay.

Modifications at Pearse Square include the reduction of the road width which allows for improved disabled parking and taxi bays.

“These spaces have been enlarged to allow for better accessibility for not only ‘blue badge’ holders but also vulnerable users who wish to take a taxi,” Ms Vallone said.

She told Green councillor Alan O'Connor that overall the plan increases parking spaces in the town by eight, which was welcomed by Independent councillor Sean O'Connor and Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said he's still concerned about modifications in the Top of the Hill area which could lead to traffic jams.

Further tweaks are expected to be undertaken during the detailed design of the project. The plans will go forward for formal adoption by full council at a meeting on October 26.

town developmentTourismPlace: CobhPlace: Cork
