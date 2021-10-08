Drone filming incident in Cork park was 'an invasion of personal space', concludes aviation authority

Despite criticising the incident, during which a child with autism was recorded by a drone, the Irish Aviation Authority says it does not have enough information to go any further
Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 20:00
Eoin English

A distressing drone incident in a Cork City park was “an invasion of personal space by the drone operator”, who demonstrated “poor judgement”, the aviation regulator has said.

But the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said while it has looked into the incident at Tramore Valley Park last month, it doesn't have enough information to take its investigation further.

“While it is permissible to operate a drone in that park – the area is not subject to specific airspace restriction – the reporting of the incident suggests the operation of this drone may not have been within the law,” a spokesperson said.

The IAA takes the misuse of drones very seriously and regularly investigates alleged breaches of the law.

“Following correspondence with the person involved, we have looked into the incident in question but have insufficient information to take the investigation further.

“The incident and the inability to take on a formal investigation demonstrates the challenges faced by authorities when investigating the alleged misuse of drones, but it also flags the need to ensure that the appropriate resources and mechanisms are put in place to tackle this challenge and ensure safety for all.” 

Mum Aoife Ó Caoimh spoke out last month after her nine-year-old son, who has autism, was recorded by a drone which was flown within feet of him as he experienced a temporary outburst in the park.

Despicable and sickening

She said the fact he was filmed during his temporary episode was “despicable and sickening”, and robbed him of his dignity.

The IAA said whether intentional or not, this was an invasion of personal space by the drone operator.

Its spokesman said very often they find breaches of the law are unintentional, and that education of drone pilots is the best way of ensuring the safe use of drones.

He said the IAA, the Department of Transport, the gardaí and other State agencies are now working on a new national policy framework for drones.

“We are hopeful that this process will bring about effective enforcement mechanisms for non-compliance and misuse of drones,” he said.

The EU, meanwhile, is also working with international regulatory partners and the drone industry to make it easier for the public and the authorities to identify drones.

“By early 2023, direct remote identification should be in place and with the simple use of an app on your smartphone, you will be able to identify information about a drone operating in your vicinity,” he said.

