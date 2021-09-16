RNLI urges public to never swim alone after reports of swimmer in difficulty in Cork

A Cork RNLI crew was launched on Thursday evening following reports of a swimmer in difficulty.

The Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat, along with Crosshaven RNLI and Rescue 117 were tasked with assisting the swimmer at Ballycroneen beach, with conditions cloudy and visibility reduced due to fading light.

The crews were stood down shortly after being launched after reports were received that the swimmer had made it safely back to shore by themselves.

The incident has prompted reminders to the public from the RNLI to never swim alone.

“We would remind everyone to respect the water, to understand the risks and to stay safe. Never swim alone,” said a statement.

“If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

“Consider wearing a wetsuit and bright coloured hat and safety buoy for longer swims.”