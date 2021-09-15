Pictures: Kerry's seas shine with nature's night lights

The bioluminescence phenomenon is down to the naturally occurring plankton
Pictures: Kerry's seas shine with nature's night lights

The waters at Derrynane pier steps exhibiting bioluminescence. Picture: Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 17:03
Anne Lucey

Naturally occurring plankton is lighting up the night-time sea in Derrynane, south Kerry, in spectacular shades of blue. 

The phenomenon known as bioluminescence has been captured by marine photographer and filmmaker Vincent Hyland.

The Derrynane-based ecologist said: “These bioluminescent events at Derrynane are a type of chemo luminescence where two chemicals within single-celled dinoflagellates (tiny marine organisms) come together to produce blue (cold) light. 

"As the waves crash along the beach front the energy released disturbs the plankton and in an act of defence light is emitted.”

The bioluminescence lights up the sea at Derrynane where the absence of light pollution means clearer skies and greater visibility. Picture: Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane.
The bioluminescence lights up the sea at Derrynane where the absence of light pollution means clearer skies and greater visibility. Picture: Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane.

The natural occurrence begins from July onwards in south Kerry, a dark sky reserve where the absence of light pollution means clearer skies and greater visibility. 

“It is possible to see it here because of our dark skies. You can of course see it along the coast too but it can be less intense. Apart from natural occurrences it can be brought on by excess nutrients in the water from run-off into rivers and then into the sea where a bloom occurs,” he said.

The crashing waves on Derrynane leads to the release of the light by the plankton.

Read More

Motorists warned to watch out for deer in Kerry as rutting season starts

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Oct 23, 2020 Drew Harris asked to appear before Cork policing committee over Carrigaline manpower shortages
Appeal for mother of Kerry's 'Baby John' to come forward Appeal for mother of Kerry's 'Baby John' to come forward
Corkman likely 'awoke to a well-established fire' in his house, inquest hears Corkman likely 'awoke to a well-established fire' in his house, inquest hears
planktonbioluminescencewildlifeplace: derrynaneplace: kerry
YACHTING-NZL-AMCUP

Concerns about funding 'a niche sport' may rule Ireland out of hosting America's Cup

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 11, 2021

  • 20
  • 23
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices