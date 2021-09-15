Pictures: Kerry's seas shine with nature's night lights

Naturally occurring plankton is lighting up the night-time sea in Derrynane, south Kerry, in spectacular shades of blue.

The phenomenon known as bioluminescence has been captured by marine photographer and filmmaker Vincent Hyland.

The Derrynane-based ecologist said: “These bioluminescent events at Derrynane are a type of chemo luminescence where two chemicals within single-celled dinoflagellates (tiny marine organisms) come together to produce blue (cold) light.

"As the waves crash along the beach front the energy released disturbs the plankton and in an act of defence light is emitted.”

The bioluminescence lights up the sea at Derrynane where the absence of light pollution means clearer skies and greater visibility. Picture: Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane.

The natural occurrence begins from July onwards in south Kerry, a dark sky reserve where the absence of light pollution means clearer skies and greater visibility.

“It is possible to see it here because of our dark skies. You can of course see it along the coast too but it can be less intense. Apart from natural occurrences it can be brought on by excess nutrients in the water from run-off into rivers and then into the sea where a bloom occurs,” he said.

The crashing waves on Derrynane leads to the release of the light by the plankton.