Motorists warned to watch out for deer in Kerry as rutting season starts

Motorists in deer hotspots are being warned to keep an eye out for a surge in deer movement with the advent of the annual rut or mating season as eager males chase groups of females across roads and even motorways.

Sika deer in Killarney - the small Japanese breed introduced in the 19th century by local landlords - have already begun whistling, signalling their annual rut is underway.

There is now around 1,000 sika deer in Killarney and movement of small herds have already been spotted on Mangerton mountain.

The Irish Deer Commission (IDC) says the larger red deer will begin their mating ritual involving mud baths, fighting and loud roaring later this month.

Damien Hannigan, spokesman for the IDC, said the rut is "an amazing experience” to witness, but it is also a time when there is an increased incidence of road traffic accidents.

Only around 10% of collisions are reported, and the IDC believe that up to 1,000 collisions take place each year across the country.

Kerry, Wicklow, Kildare, Donegal, Laois and Mayo are “hotspots” of deer traffic collisions, Mr Hannigan said.

“During the rut, male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males. This forces deer to cross roads and motorways,” Mr Hannigan explained.

Join us on our Red Deer Rut Watch event in Killarney National Park on October 10th. The “rut” is one of the highlights of the wildlife calendar as stags roars out to their competitors and battle like gladiators. Booking online only and place limited https://t.co/h576zdRvOp pic.twitter.com/79q93i9eIc — Irish Deer Commission (@DeerCommission) September 13, 2021

Dawn and dusk is when the deer are most active and this is when motorists need to be “extra vigilant", particularly in high-risk areas such as woodlands and mountains, the spokesman said.

The IDC sets out a number of steps for driving through these high-risk areas, and as well as reducing speed, motorists should be prepared to stop.

“Prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle. When you see a deer dip your headlights as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow,” Mr Hannigan said.

“If you are involved in a deer road traffic accident or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact the local Gardaí," he said, adding that motorists should not approach an injured deer.