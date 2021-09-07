Plans for 10,000 Waterford homes 'double the number of what is needed'

The State planning watchdog has warned that a new draft development plan by Waterford City and County Council proposes to zone enough land for 10,000 new homes over the next seven years – more than double the expected demand.

The Office of the Planning Regulator said the draft plan runs the risk of development taking place which is not matched by appropriate infrastructure or is “out of scale” for its location.

The OPR claimed the council was proposing to zone a significant amount of land for residential development in excess of population growth and likely demand for housing in certain locations.

It estimated that 4,800 new houses will be needed in Waterford over the period of the plan which runs from 2022 to 2028. However, it claimed that the potential number of new homes that could be provided for under the plan could exceed 10,000 units.

The OPR said the council would need to review its draft plan following the publication of new guidelines on housing supply targets by the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, last December.

The regulator called on the council to ensure that it must “first and foremost” prioritise locations that are currently serviced by social and physical infrastructure and which are easily accessible from existing urban areas by walking, cycling and public transport for any new housing in Waterford.

The council was also instructed to review the zoning of lands that are further located from town centres as the provision of housing at some locations would undermine the objective of compact sustainable development.

Among areas on the outskirts of Waterford city which should be reconsidered are landbanks at Kilbarry, Carrickphierish, Knockboy and Ballygunner. The OPR said development in more favourable locations should be prioritised to avoid suburban sprawl on the edge of the city.

Similar concerns were raised about the proposed rezoning of lands on the outskirts of Dungarvan, Tramore, Dunmore East, Lismore and Portlaw as well as the Gaeltacht area of An Rinn (Ring).

The regulator said the proposal to rezone a site in excess of 13 hectares at Knockacurrin outside Dunmore East should be omitted as it represented “continual sprawl and expansion of the town.”

The draft plan was also criticised for its failure to provide implementable objectives for the provision of Traveller accommodation in Waterford consistent with the estimated need for such housing as well as the failure to identify specific locations for new housing for Travellers.

Waterford City and County Council was also urged to specify a timeline for a joint retail strategy with Kilkenny County Council which would carefully monitor the future development of district and suburban centres near the city to ensure it does not impact on business in the city centre.

The regulator highlighted how the draft plan did not indicate how it would contribute to meeting the Government’s targets on renewable energy with specific targets for wind energy potential in Waterford.

In a submission to the council, the OPR called on the local authority to review proposals to zone lands for development which are located in flood risk areas. It identified such lands at various locations in Dungarvan, Dunmore East, An Rinn, Tramore, Kilbarry and Ballybeg.

In total, the OPR issued 13 recommendations to Waterford City and County Council which it claimed are made when it identifies clear breaches of planning legislation and government guidelines.