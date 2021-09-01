Some counties failing to tackle scourge of unfinished estates

There were still 123 unfinished housing developments across the country at the end of last year, with slower rates of tackling the issue in some counties.

Data published this week by the Department of Housing shows considerable progress in addressing the problem of unfinished estates overall, with the number falling from 256 in 2017.

Róisín Fisher, 24 and her daughter had spent two years living in a B&B in Ennis and then more time in a family hub.

However, while some councils had completely cleared their local authority areas of unfinished developments, others had made slower progress. Councils in Meath, Galway City, Kildare and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown reported no unfinished estates left by the end of last year, while between 2017 and last year Kerry County Council reduced the number of unfinished estates from 18 to just two.

However, just four such estates were completed in Co. Donegal in the same period — it still had 17 unfinished estates in 2020, according to the recently published data.

Delighted to be launching this new estate tomorrow. Loughlion Green consists of 80 one, two, three & four bed A-rated homes on the Monasterevin Road in Kildare Town. We look forward to welcoming new Members. @peterburkefg @naoiseoc @KildareCoCo @bankofireland #housing #CHIHomes pic.twitter.com/9MxZsH47ZG — Co-operative Housing Ireland (@coophousingie) July 27, 2021

Roscommon had 14 such estates last year, while Tipperary had 10.

Limerick, Dublin City and Waterford Councils still had the same number of unfinished estates last year as they had in 2017.

The expected launch of the government's Housing For All plan and the continuing homelessness crisis means the focus on housing will continue into the winter months, but one approved housing body (AHB) has revealed that its development of 47 two-storey houses and apartments in Shannon has helped lift one family out of homelessness.

The Inbhear na Sionna estate, delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) in partnership with Clare County Council in response to the housing need in the area, was officially opened last Monday. It was one of the last undeveloped sites in Shannon and typically, 10% of member tenants who are nominated by local authorities come from homelessness.

Among the newer residents are Róisín Fisher, 24 and her daughter Laia, who prior to moving in had spent two years living in a B&B in Ennis and then more time in a family hub.

"There were other people in a similar situation to me there too, so even though it was lonely in many ways because I’m not from Ennis, there was a better sense of community," Róisín said.

"There were four other women and their kids there, so I made friends and I wasn’t stuck in a room with Laia on our own, but in other ways though you do feel desperately lonely."

She described the opportunity to move into the estate as "life-changing".

"Laia is starting school soon down the street, and a friend of hers from the estate will be joining her. My own little sister is in first class in the same school so it’s wonderful to know when I drop Laia off at the school gate that she will be among good friends.

She’s turning five in November, and she finally has her own bedroom since we’ve moved in.

Co-operative Housing Ireland was first established in 1973 and a spokesperson for the organisation said: "Currently, the level of supports delivered county by county differ for people moving from homelessness to permanent housing. There is a need to deliver these services based on an individual’s needs and for greater consistency nationwide."