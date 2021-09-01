Some counties failing to tackle scourge of unfinished estates

Some counties failing to tackle scourge of unfinished estates

Data published this week by the Department of Housing shows considerable progress in addressing the problem of unfinished estates overall, with the number falling from 256 in 2017.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 20:30
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

There were still 123 unfinished housing developments across the country at the end of last year, with slower rates of tackling the issue in some counties.

Data published this week by the Department of Housing shows considerable progress in addressing the problem of unfinished estates overall, with the number falling from 256 in 2017.

Róisín Fisher, 24 and her daughter had spent two years living in a B&amp;B in Ennis and then more time in a family hub.
Róisín Fisher, 24 and her daughter had spent two years living in a B&B in Ennis and then more time in a family hub.

However, while some councils had completely cleared their local authority areas of unfinished developments, others had made slower progress. Councils in Meath, Galway City, Kildare and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown reported no unfinished estates left by the end of last year, while between 2017 and last year Kerry County Council reduced the number of unfinished estates from 18 to just two.

However, just four such estates were completed in Co. Donegal in the same period — it still had 17 unfinished estates in 2020, according to the recently published data.

Roscommon had 14 such estates last year, while Tipperary had 10. 

Limerick, Dublin City and Waterford Councils still had the same number of unfinished estates last year as they had in 2017.

The expected launch of the government's Housing For All plan and the continuing homelessness crisis means the focus on housing will continue into the winter months, but one approved housing body (AHB) has revealed that its development of 47 two-storey houses and apartments in Shannon has helped lift one family out of homelessness.

Read More

Council secures permission to buy entire ghost estate in Limerick

The Inbhear na Sionna estate, delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) in partnership with Clare County Council in response to the housing need in the area, was officially opened last Monday. It was one of the last undeveloped sites in Shannon and typically, 10% of member tenants who are nominated by local authorities come from homelessness.

Among the newer residents are Róisín Fisher, 24 and her daughter Laia, who prior to moving in had spent two years living in a B&B in Ennis and then more time in a family hub.

"There were other people in a similar situation to me there too, so even though it was lonely in many ways because I’m not from Ennis, there was a better sense of community," Róisín said. 

"There were four other women and their kids there, so I made friends and I wasn’t stuck in a room with Laia on our own, but in other ways though you do feel desperately lonely."

She described the opportunity to move into the estate as "life-changing".

"Laia is starting school soon down the street, and a friend of hers from the estate will be joining her. My own little sister is in first class in the same school so it’s wonderful to know when I drop Laia off at the school gate that she will be among good friends. 

She’s turning five in November, and she finally has her own bedroom since we’ve moved in.

Co-operative Housing Ireland was first established in 1973 and a spokesperson for the organisation said: "Currently, the level of supports delivered county by county differ for people moving from homelessness to permanent housing. There is a need to deliver these services based on an individual’s needs and for greater consistency nationwide."

Read More

Ireland's Empty Towns: Social changes have hollowed out County Limerick's market towns

More in this section

Coronavirus 1,789 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as Government announce updates to vaccine rollout
Portrait of a beautiful pregnant woman Women can now receive Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy under new Niac advice
Confetti Balloons A10 Tonight's lotto jackpot is the biggest for five years
#housing#homelessnessghost estatesorganisation: co-operative housing ireland
Electric Picnic festival

'We have run out of time' - Electric Picnic will not go ahead this year

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices