His parents were told when he was three years old that he was unlikely to cope in mainstream education — but next week, Fionn McCarthy will be a university student.

Fionn, 18, and his family were celebrating at home in Whitechurch, Cork, last night after he achieved 430-points in his Leaving Cert — more than he needs for the engineering course he hopes to pursue at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Fionn was diagnosed with autism, aged three. He was non-verbal and his “communication skills were zero”.

His parents, Elaine and Glynn, were told a special school was his best option.

Fionn blossomed at school

They instead arranged home therapists and tutors who focused on Fionn rather than his autism, and after he attended Montessori school, he went to St Patrick’s NS in Whitechurch, where he blossomed.

Fionn with his friends and classmates from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney, Co Cork: Jack O’Riordan, Edmond Hyde and James Taylor and of course Milo the dog. Picture: Larry Cummins

He went on to Scoil Mhuire gan Smál secondary school in Blarney where, again, thanks to the support of teaching staff and his special needs assistant (SNA), he thrived.

"I was slightly nervous before I got the results but once I got them, I felt happy for myself, and proud of myself, because of the work I put in," said Fionn yesterday after receiving his Leaving Cert results:

I’m looking forward to going to MTU. It’s going to feel a bit weird after years in secondary school. But I just hope to keep moving forward.

Mum Elaine said: “We’re emotional and ecstatic, we are just over the moon and so, so proud of Fionn.

“We believed in him, he did the work and he amazes us every single day. He has had incredible support, from teachers and SNA, from his friends in school who always included him — that has meant the world.

We’ve always told Fionn that autism is a part of you, it doesn’t make you different to anyone else, you just see things differently and learn differently. We’ve always told him that you can achieve whatever you want. And he’s shown us. He’s shown us all.

Fionn studied technology, design communications graphics, construction studies, agriscience and maths at honours level, and English at ordinary level, for his Leaving Cert and got grinds from TJ Hegarty at Breakthrough Maths.

And, despite the disruption of Covid and the challenge posed by online learning, Fionn had bagged enough points to study his engineering course at MTU.

Fionn McCarthy with one of his friends James Taylor. The boys have been friends since national school at Whitechurch NS in Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

"To be told when he was three that he would never go to a mainstream school, to a point now where he’s going to university next week, it’s just been an incredible journey," Elaine said.

• Meanwhile, students, parents, and schools all over Ireland have been celebrating Leaving Cert results, including Millstreet Community School in Co Cork, where twins Daniel and James Buckley, along with fellow students Diarmuid Cronin and Darragh Kelleher, all achieved 625 points.