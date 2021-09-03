Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home

On February 11, inspectors found that many of the key staff who had helped run Ballynoe Nursing Home in 2020 had left, with almost all of the remaining staff either out sick with Covid-19 or self-isolating
Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home

Of the 17 regulations Ballynoe Nursing Home was inspected for in February, Hiqa found that it was not fully compliant with nine of these, including in the areas of governance and infection control. Picture: Carechoice.ie

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 12:46
Neil Michael

A Co. Cork nursing home where at least 21 residents died from Covid-19 has been criticised by Hiqa for its poor infection control, inadequate staff training, and failure to inform authorities of nine of the deaths within the required timeframe.

The health watchdog said that on its February 11 visit, by which stage 19 residents had passed away, staff were seen congregating in the narrow hallways without appropriate adherence to social distancing. Inspectors also found that the storage of PPE with cleaning items meant that the PPE could potentially be cross-contaminated.

Inspectors found that the infection control policy provided by management of CareChoice Ballynoe in Upper Glanmire, Co Cork, did not give staff specific advice on how to manage an outbreak of Covid-19.

The report into Ballynoe nursing home is among 45 reports released by Hiqa this morning. Nine of these stem from inspections in Dublin, six in Cork, and four in Co. Kerry.

The Cork report features findings from two inspections carried out earlier this year at Carechoice Ballynoe. Hiqa said the inspection on February 11 was unannounced and conducted in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Before the inspection, Hiqa said it received four unsolicited concerns between February 1 and 8 "in relation to the high rate of infection among residents and staff, and the lack of availability of adequate staff numbers to care for the residents”.

At the time of the first inspection, there were 28 residents in the home. Inspectors found that many of the key staff who had helped run the home in 2020 had left at this stage, with almost all of the remaining staff either out sick with Covid-19 or self-isolating.

Of the 17 regulations the home was inspected for in February, Hiqa found that it was not fully compliant with nine of these, including in the areas of governance and infection control. Issues were so pronounced at the home, that a series of urgent action plans were initiated.

Hiqa said “the failure to ensure deceased residents' personal possessions were appropriately and respectfully stored while awaiting collection by relatives” required immediate action. Issues raised in the report include poor training, poor management and control of Covid-19, poor social distancing by staff, and cluttered storerooms in need of deep cleaning. 

The families of residents who died after contracting Covid have repeatedly called for a full investigation into the Upper Glanmire home. CareChoice Ballynoe was asked for a comment.

Less than half of the 45 reports released by Hiqa this morning show “evidence of good practice and compliance with regulations”. Inspectors found evidence of non-compliance on 25 inspections.

On these inspections, non-compliances were identified in areas including governance and management, infection control, fire precautions, healthcare, and notification of incidents.

Read More

Minister plans to report any 'potentially criminal' claims in nursing homes

More in this section

Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s Leaving Cert: Cork student 'over the moon' with eight H1s
Costa del Cork: Rebel county was Ireland's sunniest during August Costa del Cork: Rebel county was Ireland's sunniest during August
Irish man charged with causing death of Niall O’Brien in Greece Irish man charged with causing death of Niall O’Brien in Greece
nursing homes#covid-19place: corkorganisation: ballynoe nursing homeorganisation: hiqa
Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home

Dublin man to contest charge of causing Limerick student’s death in Greece

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 12
  • 18
  • 25
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices