Poor infection control among nine issues found at Cork nursing home

A Co. Cork nursing home where at least 21 residents died from Covid-19 has been criticised by Hiqa for its poor infection control, inadequate staff training, and failure to inform authorities of nine of the deaths within the required timeframe.

The health watchdog said that on its February 11 visit, by which stage 19 residents had passed away, staff were seen congregating in the narrow hallways without appropriate adherence to social distancing. Inspectors also found that the storage of PPE with cleaning items meant that the PPE could potentially be cross-contaminated.

Inspectors found that the infection control policy provided by management of CareChoice Ballynoe in Upper Glanmire, Co Cork, did not give staff specific advice on how to manage an outbreak of Covid-19.

The report into Ballynoe nursing home is among 45 reports released by Hiqa this morning. Nine of these stem from inspections in Dublin, six in Cork, and four in Co. Kerry.

The Cork report features findings from two inspections carried out earlier this year at Carechoice Ballynoe. Hiqa said the inspection on February 11 was unannounced and conducted in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Before the inspection, Hiqa said it received four unsolicited concerns between February 1 and 8 "in relation to the high rate of infection among residents and staff, and the lack of availability of adequate staff numbers to care for the residents”.

At the time of the first inspection, there were 28 residents in the home. Inspectors found that many of the key staff who had helped run the home in 2020 had left at this stage, with almost all of the remaining staff either out sick with Covid-19 or self-isolating.

Of the 17 regulations the home was inspected for in February, Hiqa found that it was not fully compliant with nine of these, including in the areas of governance and infection control. Issues were so pronounced at the home, that a series of urgent action plans were initiated.

Hiqa said “the failure to ensure deceased residents' personal possessions were appropriately and respectfully stored while awaiting collection by relatives” required immediate action. Issues raised in the report include poor training, poor management and control of Covid-19, poor social distancing by staff, and cluttered storerooms in need of deep cleaning.

The families of residents who died after contracting Covid have repeatedly called for a full investigation into the Upper Glanmire home. CareChoice Ballynoe was asked for a comment.

Less than half of the 45 reports released by Hiqa this morning show “evidence of good practice and compliance with regulations”. Inspectors found evidence of non-compliance on 25 inspections.

On these inspections, non-compliances were identified in areas including governance and management, infection control, fire precautions, healthcare, and notification of incidents.