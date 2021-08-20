Solo run: Only Limerick fan on Cork street calls in 'green' back-up

The only Limerick woman living on this tight-knit Cork city street is set to call in some ‘green’ reinforcements as her neighbours prepare for what they hope will be a weekend of celebrations.

Joan Leddin is the only person flying a Limerick flag from her home on Annmount, a row of opposing terraced houses off Friar’s Walk in the south inner city, where residents have created a sea of red and white to mark the street's 130th anniversary the day before Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final clash between Munster rivals, Cork and Limerick.

But she said her step-mother, Kathleen Leddin, a former mayor of Limerick city, and her son, Killian Burgess, are both set to spend the weekend with her to offer some moral support.

And she said her brother, Green Party TD, Brian Leddin, might also venture deep into rebel territory to boost their small ‘green army’.

Joan said: “I lived in Inniscarra for 22 years and never put out flags for the All-Ireland but this year, the atmosphere on Annmount is just incredible, so we just had to get involved.

“And it’s been great fun. We have the nicest neighbours and I’m 100% sure that they will still talk to me even if Limerick win.”

The residents of Annmount had been planning for some time to mark the 130th anniversary of their neighbourhood with a street party this Sunday.

But the celebration was brought forward to Saturday when Cork beat Kilkenny to make it to their first All-Ireland senior hurling final since 2006.

Among Ms Leddin’s neighbour’s is Marie Finn, 83, aunt of legendary Cork hurling goalkeeper, Ger Cunningham, who is now part of the squad’s management team under Kieran Kingston.

“We have a great mix on the street, including a Scottish lady and her French partner, a Bangladeshi family and some people from Kerry - and we’re working on them all to shout for Cork on Sunday,” she said.

It’s a great bit of excitement after all the doom and gloom, and the match is a bonus.

“We’re all hoping for a great result on Sunday. The hurlers were excellent against Kilkenny and hopefully they’ll be able to repeat that performance again.

“I’ll certainly be doing the praying anyway.”

Her son, Mick, an independent Cork city councillor who lives on the street, said it’s going to be a great weekend for the residents, win, lose or draw on Sunday.

“It was hoped to organise an event 30 years ago to mark the street’s centenary but it just never happened,” he said.

“So I just decided it had to go ahead this year to mark the 130th and it’s tied in nicely with the All-Ireland.

“The street party on Saturday will be held outdoors and organised in line with public health guidelines and protocols but I think the party will just continue into Sunday.

“It’s a party to celebrate the history of the street, the current residents and former residents, the mix of cultures and nationalities and probably a Cork win on Sunday too.”