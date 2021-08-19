Mayors meet for 'clash of the ash' ahead of All-Ireland final

After a week of online All Ireland banter, the mayors of Cork and Limerick met face-to-face on the border on Thursday and agreed to let their hurlers do the talking on Sunday.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, ran out on the Cork Limerick border, togged out in their respective county colours, mayoral chains and all, before raising hurleys above their heads for a friendly ‘clash of the ash’.

No serious injuries were reported after the minor border skirmish - although one did report a dodgy back and another complained of a creaking knee.

Return of Liam

Mr Kelleher fired the first shot earlier this week with a cheeky email to his Limerick counterpart calling for the return of the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the Rebel county where it belongs.

Mr Butler responded by saying he’d arrange for Mr Kelleher to get a glimpse of the cup in Croke Park on Sunday before it heads back to Shannonside. where it's felt right at home for two of the last three years.

Their online banter generated a lot of debate on social media, and helped generate some excitement before Sunday’s match.

Mr Kelleher said it was now time to put their differences aside to celebrate sportsmanship and to support their respective teams.

“We’re all so proud of our inspirational senior Cork hurling team and the hard work they’ve put in to bring us all together this Sunday for what will no doubt be a gripping edge-of-the-seat match,” he said.

I’m calling on the people of Cork to show your support and celebrate our great hurling team by ‘painting the town red’.

“Get out and decorate your homes and light up your businesses and public buildings.

“Let’s make sure the Liam MacCarthy Cup feels right at home.”

Mr Butler said he’s confident the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be staying put on Shannonside.

“It’s wonderful to see that we can all come together in the true spirit of sport to celebrate the game of hurling, while still being fervent supporters of our county teams,” he said.

Limerick people at home and abroad have been supporting this Limerick hurling team for many years and they are truly witnessing a golden era of Limerick hurling.

“The ‘greening of Limerick’ has seen buildings, homes and even castles going green to show their support for the team.” He told the team that all of Limerick is behind them.

“Win, lose or draw we are very proud of you as a team who embodies what Limerick has become, a county and city of ambition, skill and hard work,” he said.