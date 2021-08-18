Working together, rivals forever: Torn allegiances in businesses across Limerick and Cork

Like so many homes and businesses across Limerick and Cork, Co-Op Superstores are torn in their allegiances as the 2021 All-Ireland hurling final between the Munster rivals approaches.

With staff and stores located in both counties, the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative has close and long-standing ties to Munster hurling and is also title sponsors of the Munster Senior Hurling League as well as the Cork Hurling Championships.

With roots deeply embedded in communities across the province in their 26 retail stores, the group have said that their support of Munster hurling “provides an opportunity to give something back to a sport that staff, customers and shareholders are intricately involved in”.

Head of Retail at Dairygold John O’Carroll said both staff and customers are “very excited” about Sunday's final in Croke Park, describing it as “an enthralling and competitive era for hurling in Munster”.

He said: “Everyone at Co-Op Superstores is really looking forward to the upcoming All-Ireland final. It’s brilliant to see an all-Munster final this year and there’s a great atmosphere in our stores in the build up to it, as well as a bit of friendly rivalry if they bump into each other. Of course, outside of the weather, the word on everyone’s lips in our stores is the scramble for match tickets.

“We’re especially delighted as it illustrates the strength of Munster hurling, which we have proudly supported through our partnership with Munster GAA as sponsors of the Munster Senior Hurling League for the past number of years. Through our network of retail stores, our business is connected with the GAA across all communities," Mr O'Carroll added.

"We look forward to a cracking game and wish both teams the best of luck."