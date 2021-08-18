Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

Gardaí in Cork are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from his home in Macroom.
Chris De Jager, 40, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon, was last seen in the town at around 5.25pm driving in a SEAT Altea.
It is believed Chris may be in Tipperary.
He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí say his family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Chris' whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.