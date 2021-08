A body of a woman has been discovered in Co Kerry.

Gardaí in Tralee were alerted by ambulance control to an incident of a body in the water at Brewery Road in Tralee at 10.20am on Saturday.

Gardaí attended the scene and the body of female was removed from the water and taken to the county mortuary, Tralee where a postmortem will take place later this afternoon.

The results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.