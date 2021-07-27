Where can I find the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend?

The first walk-in vaccination centres will open this weekend, with six facilities to operate across Munster in the coming days.

Four clinics in Cork and two in Kerry will offer first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a Covid-19 vaccine. Second doses will not be available.

Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said staff at the centres have already offered appointments by text to anyone from the area who registered online at hse.ie.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination. It will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose.”

Medic Cathy Banstead, Finbarr Mulcahy, Armed Forces and Deirdre Filen, Deputy Lead at the vaccination centre at the Cork City Hall.

Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at a walk-in clinic needs to bring photo ID and have their PPS number to hand.

“You will not be able to receive a vaccine without photo ID and your PPS number,” Mr Fitzgerald stressed.

“We need your PPS number to register you on the system so that you are called for your second dose when it’s due.”

Where and when will the centres operate?

On Saturday, a walk-in vaccination centre will operate in Cork at Clonakilty GAA Club Ahamilla between 11am to 3pm and in Kerry at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 11am to 3pm.

This Sunday, Bantry Primary Care Centre (the new primary care centre) will offer vaccines between 11am to 3pm while a walk-in clinic will be available at City Hall, Cork between 1pm and 4pm.

On Monday, those wishing to get their first vaccine can walk-in to a clinic at MTU Cork (Bishopstown campus) between 10am and 4pm, while on the Tuesday a clinic will operate at Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee between 11am and 3pm.