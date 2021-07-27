Where can I find the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend?

The clinics will offer first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine
Where can I find the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend?

The mass vaccination clinic at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 20:45
Nicole Glennon

The first walk-in vaccination centres will open this weekend, with six facilities to operate across Munster in the coming days.

Four clinics in Cork and two in Kerry will offer first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a Covid-19 vaccine. Second doses will not be available.

Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said staff at the centres have already offered appointments by text to anyone from the area who registered online at hse.ie.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination. It will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose.” 

Medic Cathy Banstead, Finbarr Mulcahy, Armed Forces and Deirdre Filen, Deputy Lead at the vaccination centre at the Cork City Hall. 
Medic Cathy Banstead, Finbarr Mulcahy, Armed Forces and Deirdre Filen, Deputy Lead at the vaccination centre at the Cork City Hall. 

Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at a walk-in clinic needs to bring photo ID and have their PPS number to hand.

“You will not be able to receive a vaccine without photo ID and your PPS number,” Mr Fitzgerald stressed.

“We need your PPS number to register you on the system so that you are called for your second dose when it’s due.” 

Where and when will the centres operate?

On Saturday, a walk-in vaccination centre will operate in Cork at Clonakilty GAA Club Ahamilla between 11am to 3pm and in Kerry at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 11am to 3pm.

This Sunday, Bantry Primary Care Centre (the new primary care centre) will offer vaccines between 11am to 3pm while a walk-in clinic will be available at City Hall, Cork between 1pm and 4pm.

On Monday, those wishing to get their first vaccine can walk-in to a clinic at MTU Cork (Bishopstown campus) between 10am and 4pm, while on the Tuesday a clinic will operate at Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee between 11am and 3pm.

Read More

Vaccines dumped at Cork pharmacy due to 'electrical fault'

More in this section

LUNA ROSSA America's Cup could be worth millions to Cork if Irish bid successful
Elective activity and outpatient clinics cancelled at UHL due to 'exceptionally high' emergency attendances Elective activity and outpatient clinics cancelled at UHL due to 'exceptionally high' emergency attendances
FILE PHOTO Pharmacies will be offering Covid vaccines to people aged 18 to 34 from Monday END Vaccines dumped at Cork pharmacy due to 'electrical fault'
Where can I find the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend?

Man killed in workplace incident in West Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 12
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 44
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices