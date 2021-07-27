Vaccines dumped at Cork pharmacy due to 'electrical fault'

A number of vaccines have been disposed of at a pharmacy in Cork due to an “electrical fault.”
It is understood the one-shot Janssen jabs were dumped by the team at Boots in Bandon as a result of the fault which affected the fridge the vaccines were being stored in.
The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, must be stored in fridge conditions of 2C to 8C.
A spokesperson for Boots Ireland said “a number” of Covid-19 vaccination appointments have been cancelled as a result of the incident but declined to confirm the number of patients affected.
“Patients have been contacted directly by our team and rescheduled appointments will be confirmed as soon as additional vaccine stock becomes available,” they added.
The pharmacy chain said it is an isolated incident and no other stores have been affected.
This evening, the Irish Pharmacy Union warned that waning supplies of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine nationwide could impact the pace of Ireland’s vaccine rollout.