'Amazing' Cork community lend a hand after restaurant flooded on first day of indoor dining

A Cork restaurant saw its plans to reopen for indoor dining thwarted after flash flooding shut it down yesterday.

After just five minutes of torrential rain, Perry Street in Ringaskiddy was flooded.

Brian Drinan, one of the owners of Perry Street Group, said the place has been destroyed with the floodwater with furniture floating out onto the street at one point.

"We had just refurbished and painted inside and had our outdoor dining area done so it's kind of really devastating that the whole thing was washed out," said Mr Drinan.

The cafe and restaurant was forced to close yesterday on their first day back to indoor dining this year and will remain closed today.

They will be open again tomorrow, Mr Drinan assured as the power washer and dehumidifiers are out and all hands are on deck to get the place back up and running.

There is concern however about the days ahead as an advisory for heavy, thundery showers remains in place until early Thursday morning.

Met Éireann forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms becoming widespread during Wednesday but the team at Perry Street are hoping there is no futher spot flooding in Ringaskiddy.

The bright spot in what was an otherwise gloomy day for Perry Street was the support shown by the local community.

The locals came out to lend a hand yesterday as the restaurant and homes on the street tried to keep the flood waters at bay and Mr Drinan expressed his deep gratitude for their help.

"They are absolutely amazing. There is a superb community and a great community spirit," said Mr Drinan.

"There are always offers of help and people coming out to help."

He said he couldn't get over the response they received on social media when they shared the news of the flood. The page received a huge number of comments with people promising to come in to support them once they reopen.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Perry Street and the town of Ringaskiddy have been affected by flooding and Mr Drinan said he looks forward to communicating with the County Council and working together towards a solution - both for the short and long term.

For now, Perry Street in Ringaskiddy has missed out on a day-and-a-half of trading due to this week's heavy rain.

Today, just one of the three Perry Street locations is open - the Northpoint location is available for indoor and outdoor dining.

The Cork City location will remain closed until August 12 as they are waiting for more of their staff to be vaccinated before opening.