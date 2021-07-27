Hospitals under significant pressure as Covid cases in ICU rising 

Hospitals are stepping up their preparations for a further surge in Covid admissions, according to the head of a hospital group.

There are currently 141 patients in hospital with the virus, compared to just 63 two weeks ago.

Yesterday, 1,345 new cases of Covid were confirmed and the five-day moving average is just under 1,300.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says the "significant increase" over the past two weeks is particularly concerning.

Letterkenny Hospital in Donegal has 19 Covid patients - the highest in the country.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Group which manages the hospital and six others, said preparations have been stepped up over the past 10 days.

"We are recognising the fact that we are now on the upward curve of the fourth wave to make sure than all of our sites are absolutely prepared for what might come in the doors to us," said Mr Canavan.

"We have in the last seven to 10 days seen an increase in the numbers in our hospitals in the north-west and in the west. That includes people in general hospital beds but now we are also starting to see an increase in the number of people in our ICUs."

Hospitals are struggling on a number of fronts as they try to cope with both Covid and non-Covid cases within the system, Mr Canavan said.

Significant attendances at emergency departments and a rise in the numbers waiting on trolleys is adding to the significant pressure faced by hospitals.

As of yesterday, there were 290 patients waiting on trolleys around the country - 248 in the emergency department and 42 in wards.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number of people on trolleys with 47 followed by Cork University Hospital with 34.

Delivery of J&J vaccine not enough to meet demand as registration opens for 16-17 year olds

From today, 16 and 17 year olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

A delivery of 26,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines is due to arrive here later this week, according to the HSE.

It comes as pharmacies have almost run out of these Covid jabs after the rollout was extended to under-35s earlier this month.

They have administered nearly 150,000 so far including 50,000 in the past week alone.

Darragh O'Loughlin, from the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), says the shortage of supply is very concerning.

He says efforts need to be made to ensure that the current momentum is not lost.

"People have gotten used to the fact that they can get a vaccine in a local pharmacy and what we don't want is to go for a couple of weeks with no supply of vaccines into pharmacies and the vaccination services would then have to be suspended, then when vaccines start to become available again we are trying to restart that momentum and enthusiasm that is already there," said Mr O'Loughlin.

While the arrival of 26,000 doses is very welcome, Mr O'Loughlin said the doses will hardly put a dent in their waiting lists.

The HSE's online portal is opening for this age group, meaning they can sign up for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, says this generation has sacrificed a lot during the pandemic and it is their turn to get protected.

Tanya Ward, from the Children's Rights Alliance, welcomes the news saying access to the vaccine will minimise disruption in their education.

"Even though young people were going to school, if they did get Covid they did have 10-day or sometimes 14-day breaks in their education so I think that is worthwhile," said Ms Ward.

Schools will not have to deal with the same level of infection and closures once older teens have been vaccinated which Ms Ward says is vital as school closures have damaged all children.

The vaccine will also offer the younger cohort some peace of mind if they are visiting older relatives and will help them to avoid long Covid.