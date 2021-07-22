Major sports development granted for Mallow school despite local objections 

Planning permission has been granted for a new multi-purpose sports pitch and running track for one of Mallow’s largest schools, despite strong opposition from local residents.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Cork County Council to approve the proposed development by Cork Education and Training Board of the new sports facility on a 3.2 hectare site adjoining Davis College in Summerhill.

The plans consist of a grass pitch, eight-lane 400m athletics track, dressing rooms, 40 car and two coach parking spaces, floodlights, and a widening of the access route along Sexton’s Boreen.

The project had been opposed by Manor Park Residents’ Association, which claims it would result in a loss of privacy and increased noise levels and light pollution as well as having a negative impact on the value of their homes.

The objectors claimed Cork ETB wanted “a much more elaborate facility” than is actually needed and they believe the board wants to maximise the potential revenue of the facility by hiring it out to other groups besides its use by Davis College, which has more than 820 pupils.

Lack of adequate parking

The lack of adequate parking to cater for numbers attending a match on the new pitch would result in parking in Manor Park estate, they warned.

However, An Bord Pleanála ruled the development would be in accordance with the open space and recreational provisions of the Mallow Town Development and would not seriously injure residential amenities in the area.

It said it was also satisfied the project would not adversely affect the Blackwater River Special Area of Conservation.

The board imposed a number of planning conditions including restricting the use of the facility to 8am-10pm daily with floodlighting not allowed to operate after 10pm.

It rejected a separate appeal by Cork ETB against a condition imposed by the council which ordered the proposed level of the pitch and running track to be reduced by 1m, despite a recommendation by the board’s own planning inspector that the lowering of the pitch was unnecessary.

Cork ETB claimed the measure would require 10,500m³ of soil needing to be removed from the site, which would generate 1,050 additional movements of heavy goods vehicles.

The residents had claimed a more suitable site with more parking spaces for the new sports facilities for Davis College would be a field at Carhookeal – about a five-minute walk from the school – on a site which is now under the control of Nama.

A planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the pitch and running track were “wholly compatible” with the zoning of the site at Summerhill and a refusal of permission was “not warranted” based on an alternative location about which no information on its development potential was available.

The inspector said it was apparent the new facility had been designed with a view to minimising the impact on neighbouring properties.