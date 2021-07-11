Elephant tusks from 'slave ship' recovered off Dingle coast 

The tusks are now with the National Museum 
Elephant tusks from 'slave ship' recovered off Dingle coast 

Dingle Oceanworlds education officer Ciara O'Halloran pictured with the tusk that was dredged up from the sea bed by fishermen in Kerry

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 20:48
Nicole Glennon

Elephant tusks have been recovered from what is believed to be a slave ship off the coast of Dingle.

The tusks were pulled in by the Cu Na Mara trawler about 120 miles west of Dingle.

“When they were trawling for prawns they picked this thing up and they were wondering what it was,” marine biologist Kevin Flannery explained.

Elephant tusks were sold for decorative purposes, for use in pianos or even sold for molasses which were used to make rum
Elephant tusks were sold for decorative purposes, for use in pianos or even sold for molasses which were used to make rum

“Initially everybody assumed they might be from a mammoth,” he said, “but they were identified as elephant."

Mr Flannery, who is one of Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium directors, then reached out to Dr Connie Kelleher, an underwater archaeologist based in Killarney.

"She tells me there is a strong possibility they were from a slave ship that would have sunk out there.” 

“The weather had disturbed the ship that went down there, so we don't know exactly who the ship was but a number of these ships used to make their way up towards the UK.” 

Indeed, in December 1701, another slave ship bound from Guinea to London was blown off course in a severe Atlantic storm and washed up the Seven Heads at Dunworley near Courtmacsherry.

Along with slaves, it carried ivory and hardwood from Africa.

Mr Flannery said tusks were frequently transported on slave trips, and sold on for decoration, for use in pianos or even sold for molasses, which were used to make rum.

The tusks are now with the National Museum of Ireland who will be taking a sample of the tusk.

“Then we'll know exactly from the DNA, where, what part and what elephant's tusk it was,” Mr Flannery said.

Read More

Cromwell and the Irish slave trade

More in this section

Garda stock Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork
Baltimore RNLI fight blaze on boat off Sherkin Island  Baltimore RNLI fight blaze on boat off Sherkin Island 
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021 One pharmacist had 4,500 Covid vaccine requests from young people
Elephant tusks from 'slave ship' recovered off Dingle coast 

Kayaker rescued in east Cork suffering severe hypothermia

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices