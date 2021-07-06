Motorcyclist, 30s, in 'serious' condition following collision in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 22:41
Nicole Glennon

A motorcyclist is in a ‘serious’ condition after a collision with a car in Co Kerry tonight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Listry Bridge, on the R563 between Killarney and Milltown at approximately 8pm.

A man in his 30s was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is described as serious.

The scene is preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions will remain in place overnight.

The incident comes just weeks after a motorcylist in his 30s died in a collision at Skehenerin, Co Kerry

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. 

In particular, they are appealing to anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

