Motorcyclist, 30s, dies following collision in Kerry 

A man has died following a collision in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The collision, involving a motorcyclist, occurred on the N69 at Skehenerin just outside Listowel east around 2.20pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene remains closed currently for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly asking any road users with camera footage to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

It comes as emergency services attended the scene of a collision on Cork/Limerick border earlier today.