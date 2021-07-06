Man, 60s, killed after being struck while doing road works

The incident was a workplace accident and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified and inspectors attended the scene.
Man, 60s, killed after being struck while doing road works

The man was rushed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition where he died today.

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 21:25
Eoin English

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man who was struck by a vehicle while doing road works in Co Wicklow yesterday morning died in hospital today. 

Gardaí said the man, in his 60s, was seriously injured after the incident on the R752, Milltown South in Rathnew at around 8am yesterday.

He was rushed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition where he died today. 

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have carried out an examination.

Given that the incident was a workplace accident, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified and inspectors attended the scene.

Gardaí have now appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

They have issued a specific appeal to any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station," a spokesman said.

Read More

Interactive map shows Ireland's Covid hotspots as rates of infection accelerate 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Jul 4, 2021 Northern Ireland's health service struggling to cope, Minister admits
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 England's lockdown lifting 'too risky' and could have 'spillover effect' on Ireland, Varadkar warns
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 397 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as CMO warns of 'concerning' increase in hospitalistions 
Italy G8 Summit

Family of IRA murder victim to sue Libya

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices