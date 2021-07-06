Man, 60s, killed after being struck while doing road works

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man who was struck by a vehicle while doing road works in Co Wicklow yesterday morning died in hospital today.
Gardaí said the man, in his 60s, was seriously injured after the incident on the R752, Milltown South in Rathnew at around 8am yesterday.
He was rushed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin in a critical condition where he died today.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have carried out an examination.
Given that the incident was a workplace accident, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified and inspectors attended the scene.
Gardaí have now appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
They have issued a specific appeal to any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station," a spokesman said.