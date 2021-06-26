Cork's hospitals urge public to explore 'all other options' before attending their EDs

Patients may experience delays at the emergency departments at CUH and MUH
Cork's hospitals urge public to explore 'all other options' before attending their EDs

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group said there are “a high number of presentations” to CUH and MUH at present

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 12:17
Nicole Glennon

Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital are appealing to the public to “explore all other options available” prior to attending their emergency departments.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group said there are “a high number of presentations” to CUH and MUH at present and as a result the EDs are “exceptionally” busy.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED,” they added.

The public is being urged to consider attending their local GP, SouthDoc, the Local Injury Units at Bantry General Hospital or Mallow General Hospital, or St. Mary's Health Campus in Gurranabraher before attending the ED at either CUH or MUH.

Read More

Cork school creates bottle top mural to bring students together during lockdown

More in this section

Paedophile attended scout event with 5,000 children in 2018 despite complaints about behaviour Paedophile attended scout event with 5,000 children in 2018 despite complaints about behaviour
Driver 'rear-ended' by 92-year-old widower in Limerick gets €88k  Driver 'rear-ended' by 92-year-old widower in Limerick gets €88k 
Sparks fly in Mizen as 1,000 homes without electricity after swan hits power lines Sparks fly in Mizen as 1,000 homes without electricity after swan hits power lines
Cork's hospitals urge public to explore 'all other options' before attending their EDs

Man, 20s, arrested following €140k cocaine seizure in Galway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices