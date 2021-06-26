Cork's hospitals urge public to explore 'all other options' before attending their EDs

Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital are appealing to the public to “explore all other options available” prior to attending their emergency departments.
A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group said there are “a high number of presentations” to CUH and MUH at present and as a result the EDs are “exceptionally” busy.
“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED,” they added.
The public is being urged to consider attending their local GP, SouthDoc, the Local Injury Units at Bantry General Hospital or Mallow General Hospital, or St. Mary's Health Campus in Gurranabraher before attending the ED at either CUH or MUH.